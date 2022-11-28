Christmas comes at a time when everyone loves to celebrate the festivals by curling up in their cosy beds. Holiday films add more warmth to the winter season when you can relate to the incidents that take place in the movie. Christmas holidays mean watching family movies with our loved ones. Family-friendly movies make sure that all the members of a family, from toddlers to adults, can sit together to enjoy the movie. So, it is time to snuggle up on your family couch and watch your kids have a great time as they brace for the best Christmas movies for kids. Celebrating Christmas 2022, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of Christmas movies for kids that you can enjoy with your children during the Christmas holidays. Best Christmas Movies of All Time: From Elf to Klaus, Embrace Your Holidays With These 5 Classic Christmas Films.

The Snowy Day

This movie is perfect on a snowy Christmas day when Peter walks through the snow to his Nana’s house to bring home Christmas Eve dinner.

A Boy Called Christmas

This new Netflix movie shows a magical journey of young Nikolas north on a quest to find his father who is searching for a village of elves. The movie gets interesting when a reindeer and his pet mouse join him on his journey.

Peppa Pig: Peppa’s Christmas Show and Other Stories

Almost all the kids love Peppa Pig. In the holiday series of Peppa, the family is seen getting ready for the holidays by mailing letters to Santa and picking put a Christmas tree.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

In this movie, a toymaker and his granddaughter bring a magical world to life with a special invention. Christmas 2022 Songs Playlist: All-Time Favourite Festive Hits To Set the Mood for the Holiday Season.

Home Alone

Home Alone is an evergreen movie in which 8-year-old Kevin McAllister is left alone at home and has to fend for himself and protect his house from two robbing con men.

Relaxing and chilling during the Christmas holidays, these movies would be the best companion for you and your children as you spend some quality time with your family members. Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2022 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).