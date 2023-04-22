Earth Day is an annual event that focuses on environmental protection. It is observed every year on April 22. The first Earth Day was observed in 1970 by more than 20 million people coming out on the streets. Therefore, even today, it remains the largest single-day protest in human history. Today, the day is observed with various events focusing on raising issues related to environmental protection. As you observed, on Earth Day 2023, we bring you a special collection of quotes on climate change, which remains a significant concern in recent years. Along with climate change quotes, you will also find a bunch of Earth Day 2023 greetings, GIFs, Earth Day images, HD wallpapers, SMS and WhatsApp messages. Earth Day 2023 Google Doodle Is on Climate Change: Let's Work Together To Make a Real Difference.

Earth Day is observed with different themes every year. Every theme is concerned with raising awareness on environmental protection. The theme for Earth Day 2023 is "Invest in Our Planet." It is crucial to act boldly, innovate broadly and innovate equitably. Everyone should Get inspired, take action and be a part of the great revolution. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day.

Climate Change Quotes For Earth Day 2023

Climate Change Quotes (File Image)

Climate Change Quotes For Earth Day 2023

Climate Change Quotes (File Image)

Climate Change Quotes For Earth Day 2023

Climate Change Quotes (File Image)

Climate Change Quotes For Earth Day 2023

Climate Change Quotes (File Image)

On this day, various events are organized in schools, colleges and offices. Multiple issues related to environmental degradation are raised, and solutions are discussed. Many people share messages and quotes about ecological protection to raise awareness amongst their loved ones on Earth Day. Wishing everyone a Happy Earth Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2023 12:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).