'Climate Change' is what Earth Day 2023 Google Doodle wants to discuss with all of us. Search engine giant, Google, raised one of the most important and much-discussed topics in recent years, climate change, as a part of its annual Earth Day celebration. Earth Day 2023 Google Doodle shows an adorable illustration that has bees, bunnies, birds, bears, caterpillars and squirrels doing their bit to save the environment. Today's Google Doodle wants to highlight 'how individuals and communities can work together in big and small ways to take action against climate change.' Earth Day 2023: Know Date, Theme, History and Significance of the Day That Raises Awareness About Protecting the Planet.

Earth Day 2023 Google Doodle Is on Climate Change

Earth Day Google Doodle (File Image)

Earth Day Google Doodle (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)