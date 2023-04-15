Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22 to raise awareness about protecting the environment for a better future. The main aim of the day is to educate people about the need to protect the planet from pollution and deforestation and make collective efforts to make the planet a happier and healthier place to live. The celebrations now include a wide range of events coordinated globally by earthday.org, including 1 billion people in more than 193 countries. The first Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970. As we celebrate Earth Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. The official theme for Earth Day 2023 is ‘Invest In Our Planet’. What Was Earth Day 2022 Theme?

Earth Day 2023 Date

Earth Day will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Earth Day 2023 Theme

The theme for Earth Day 2023 is ‘Invest In Our Planet.’

Earth Day History

In 1969, peace activist John McConnell proposed a day to honour the Earth and the concept of peace and urged it to be observed on March 21, 1970, the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere. He proposed this idea at a UNESCO Conference in San Francisco. This day of nature's equipoise was later sanctioned in a proclamation written by McConnell and signed by Secretary General U Thant at the United Nations. However, a month later, United States Senator Gaylord Nelson proposed the idea to hold a nationwide environmental teach-in on April 22, 1970. April 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Get Full List of Important Dates in the Fourth Month.

Nelson hired a young activist, Denis Hayes, to be the National Coordinator, and later, the duo renamed the event ‘Earth Day’. As per records, Denis and his staff grew the event beyond the original idea and decided to include the entire United States. Soon after, over 20 million people got on the streets, making the first Earth Day the largest single-day protest in human history. By 1990, Earth Day was an event celebrated by more than 140 countries around the world.

Earth Day Significance

Earth Day is important as it raises awareness about promoting sustainable practices to protect the planet. The day highlights issues such as climate change, pollution, deforestation, and depletion of natural resources and urges people to come forward and act responsibly towards these issues. It encourages people to learn more about these issues and take action to reduce their impact. On this day, several events are organized to help people understand that it is high time we take care of our planet. People engage in planting trees, seminars, and other activities to educate the masses about the day.

