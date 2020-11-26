Constitution Day 2020 will be celebrated on November 26. This day commemorates the date that we adopted the Indian Constitution, the base on which our nation was built. Also known as Samwidhan Diwas or National Law Day, Constitution Day commemorates the November 26, 9149 crucial event when the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India. Sharing Constitution Day wishes, Happy Constitution Day 2020 messages, Samvidhan Diwas ki Shubkamnaye, Happy Indian Constitution Day WhatsApp Stickers and National Law Day Facebook Status online, is a common practice in this commemoration. Constitution Day 2020: Quotes by BR Ambedkar and PM Narendra Modi on The Constitution of India.

The Indian Constitution is supposed to be a sacrosanct piece of document that has upheld the right to life, speech, freedom and all the other basic rights that we are born within this country. The Indian Constitution is a beautiful work of great minds, which was pioneered by Dr B R Ambedkar, and gives India a glimpse on the goals and aims that our freedom fighters had for the country that we should become. The aim of having a secular democracy where each one remains equal and everybody has access to opportunities, their caste or creed no bar, was at the base of the writing of Indian Constitution.

The commemoration of Constitution Day was started in 2015, the year that marked Dr BR Ambedkar’s 125th Birth Anniversary, and November 26 has been a day to remind people of the essence of our Indian Constitution and the rights and powers that it holds. As we prepare to celebrate Constitution Day 2020, here are some Constitution Day wishes, Happy Constitution Day 2020 messages, Samvidhan Diwas ki Shubkamnaye, Happy Indian Constitution Day WhatsApp Stickers and National Law Day Facebook Status that you can share with your friends and family.

Dr. BR Ambedkar's quote. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Message Reads: "If I Find the Constitution Being Misused, I Shall be The First to Burn It."

Constitution-Day Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: On this day in 1949, India's Constituent Assembly adopted our Constitution. Happy Constitution Day 2020

Constitution-Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Constitution isn’t a symbol that requires empty celebrations. It requires adherence to constitutionalism. Happy Constitution Day 2020.

Constitution-Day-2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: "Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of life and its spirit is always the spirit of the age." Dr BR Ambedkar. Happy Constitution Day 2020

Happy-Constitution-Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Constitution is a sacrosanct document for our democracy. Happy Constitution Day 2020

Happy-Constitution-Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Constitution provides JUSTICE, social, economic and political; LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all and FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation. Happy Constitution Day 2020

The celebration of Constitution Day aims at raising awareness towards the intricacies and beauty of the Indian Constitution. Reading the preamble of the Indian Constitution is a common practice on this day. We hope that as we celebrate Constitution Day 2020, we strive to make India the sovereign, socialist secular democratic republic that our forefathers dreamed it to become. Happy Constitution Day 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 08:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).