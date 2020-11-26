New Delhi, November 26: Constitution Day, or the day marking the adoption of Indian Constitution by the BR Ambedkar-headed Drafting Committee, is celebrated annually on November 26. On this day, in the year 1949, the Drafting Committee had finalised and adopted the Indian Constitution which was prepared after years of deliberation with all stakeholders and incorporating the best practises from the major democracies. Constitution Day 2020: Date, Significance and History of Indian Samvidhan Divas or Law Day and How It Is Different From Republic Day.

Quotes of Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution, are widely shared on the Constitution Day, also referred to as National Law Day.

Constitution Day 2020 Quotes

Quote Reads: "However good a constitution may be, if those who are implementing it are not good, it will prove to be bad. However bad a constitution may be, if those implementing it are good, it will prove to be good."

Quote Reads: "If we wish to maintain democracy not merely in form, but also in fact, what must we do? The first thing in my judgement we must do is to hold fast to constitutional methods of achieving our social and economic objectives."

Quote Reads: "Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of...social democracy. What does social democracy mean? It means a way of life which recognizes liberty, equality and fraternity as the principles of life..."

Quote Reads: "I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."

Quote Reads: "I believe a government has only religion - India first. A government has only one holy book - our Constitution. A government has only one kind of devotion - India first."

Quote Reads: "Our Constitution is a ray of hope: H for harmony, O for opportunity, P for people's participation and E for equality."

While the Constitution was adopted on this date by the Constituent Assembly, it was officially enacted on January 26, 1950 -- when India was declared as a Republic. The day is annually is celebrated as Republic Day.

