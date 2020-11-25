Every year, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day or Samvidhan Divas in India. The day is also celebrated as National Law Day. Samvidhan Divas 2020 commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

In 2015, the Government of India declared November 26 as Constitution Day by a gazette notification. The year 2015 also marked the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution of India. Earlier, the date was observed as Law Day.

Constitution Day: Date

November 26 is annually celebrated as the Constitution Day of India.

Samvidhan Divas Significance

The Constitution Day marked the beginning of the end of British Rule in India. India did gain independence in 1947, but it continued to remain British Dominion for the next three years, until the Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950. This day highlights the importance of the Indian Constitution and sheds light on the bi-partisan ideas of Dr BR Ambedkar.

How Constitution Day is Different from Republic Day of India?

Dr BR Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, was a renowned politician, social reformer and jurist. On August 29, 1947, he was appointed as the chairman of the constitution drafting committee.

The Constituent Assembly met for 166 days in the three year period before the Constitution was finally adopted. While on November 26, 1949, the Constitution Assembly adopted the Constitution of India it came into effect on January 26, 1950, and became the law of the land.

