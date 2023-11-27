Dev Deepawali (also spelt as Dev Deepavali) is the annual celebration of Karthik Poornima commemorated with great vim and valour in Varanasi. On this day, the steps in the ghats of the Ganges liver are all lit with diyas in honour of the auspicious Ganga river. It is believed that Gods descend to Earth on this evening, and diyas are lit to welcome them. Dev Deepavali 2023 will be celebrated on November 27, which will also be commemorated as Kartighai in South India. People often share Happy Dev Diwali wishes in Hindi, Dev Deepavali messages, Dev Deepavali WhatsApp Stickers, and Happy Kartik Poornima Facebook Stickers with friends and family.

Dev Deepavali celebrations occur exactly 15 days after Diwali, on the full moon day in Karthi. This celebration is grandly commemorated in Varanasi annually and is delightfully watched worldwide. Families often celebrate this day by lighting diyas at their doors to invite the gods and goddesses who are believed to walk around the earth on this day. The celebration of Dev Deepawali by the lighting of the diyas in the Panchganga ghat was first started in 1985, and it has grown to become a massive celebration with more than a million earthen lamps being lit by devotees seeking the blessings of the almighty. Dev Deepawali 2023 Rangoli Designs: Simple Rangoli Patterns and Easy Designs To Brighten Your House on Kartik Purnima (Watch Videos).

Dev Deepavali celebrations include taking the auspicious Karthik Snan, bathing in the Ganges in the Hindu month of Karthika and offering the earthen diyas to the Ganges. The evening aarti on Dev Deepavali is one of the most spectacular sights to watch as the ghats twinkle with millions of diyas as the pandits sing songs and aartis and perform the Pooja. People also enjoy sharing Happy Dev Diwali wishes in Hindi, Dev Deepavali messages, Dev Deepavali WhatsApp Stickers, and Happy Kartik Poornima Facebook Stickers with friends and family to celebrate Dev Deepavali.

Traditionally people from across the world often visit Varanasi around this time to witness the beauty of this festival. We hope that this Dev Deepavali fills your life with the light, hope and happiness that you deserve. Happy Dev Diwali 2023.

