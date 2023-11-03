Dev Deepawali, also known as Dev Diwali, is a popular Hindu festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially in Varanasi. It falls on the full moon of the Hindu month of Kartika, which usually falls in the month of November or December in the Gregorian calendar. Dev Deepawali celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur. Hence, Dev Deepawali Utsav is also known as Tripurotsav or Tripurari Purnima and is observed on the auspicious day of Kartik Purnima. Dev Deepavali takes place fifteen days after Diwali. This year, Dev Deepawali 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 26. Scroll down to learn more about the Dev Deepavali 2023 date and the significance of the auspicious Hindu festival. Lakshmi Puja 2023 Date in Diwali Week: Know Laxmi Pujan Timings, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Auspicious Hindu Festival.

Dev Deepawali 2023 Date

Dev Deepawali 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, November 26.

The Pradoshakal Dev Deepavali Muhurat from 05:08 PM to 07:47 PM on November 26. The duration is 2 hours and 39 minutes.

On the day of Dev Deepawali, the steps of all the ghats on the riverfront of the Ganges River, from Ravidas Ghat at the southern end to Rajghat, are lit with more than a million earthen lamps (diyas) in honour of Ganga. As per religious beliefs, it is said that the Gods descend to Earth to bathe in the Ganges on this day. During Dev Deepawali, houses are decorated with oil lamps and coloured designs on their front doors. Diwali 2023 Full Calendar With Dates: From Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja to Bhai Dooj, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival of Shubh Deepavali.

The main rituals performed by devotees consist of kartik snan (taking a holy bath in the Ganges during Kartika) and deepdan (offering of oil-lighted lamps) to the Ganga in the evening. The Ganga aarti is also performed in the evening.

Dev Deepawali festival is a major tourist attraction. The festival is also observed as Tripura Purnima Snan. The tradition of lighting the lamps on the Dev Deepawali festival day was first started at the Dashashwamedh Ghat by Pandit Kishori Raman Dubey (Babu Maharaj) in 1991.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 03, 2023 11:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).