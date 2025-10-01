The festival of Diwali is just around the corner, and the celebrations begin with the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. Dhanteras 2025 falls on Saturday, October 18 and it’s the perfect time to plan your festive look! While we decorate our homes with lights, flowers, and rangoli, getting ready for festivities also plays an important role. Applying mehndi is a beautiful tradition that adds a special charm to the occasion. Mehendi is considered a symbol of prosperity, good luck, and happiness. On the occasion of Dhanteras 2025, we have curated video tutorials of easy mehndi designs and Arabic henna patterns, which can help women apply simple yet creative mehendi designs to complement their festive attire. If you haven’t finalised your mehendi design yet, don’t worry, check out some last-minute mehendi ideas that will make you look your best. Diwali 2025 Rangoli Ideas With Flowers, Diyas and Colours: Easy Decorative Patterns, Shubh Deepawali Designs and Vibrant Motifs To Brighten Your Home.

Whether it’s delicate floral patterns or minimalistic designs, mehendi completes the festive spirit and sets the mood for the auspicious Diwali festival. So, as you prepare your home with decorations and rangoli, don’t forget to give your hands a touch of tradition with mehendi. Diwali 2025 Days Dates in India Calendar: When Is Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi, Lakshmi Puja and Bhai Dooj?

The day of Dhanteras holds great significance in Hindu culture as it marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. Devotees worship Lord Dhanvantari, the God of Ayurveda and health, as well as Goddess Lakshmi, the Goddess of wealth, on this day. It is believed that buying gold, silver, or new utensils brings good luck and prosperity to the household.

