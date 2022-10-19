Diwali, the festival of lights, has arrived, so it's time to get into the festive spirit and spend time shaking your legs with friends and family. And what better way to get a Diwali party started is to fire up your Diwali 2022 Bhojpuri songs list? Setting the perfect ambience is crucial as you gather with friends and family for card games and other occasions. All you require is a solid music playlist in addition to delicious food and distinctive decor. Aside from the traditional Bollywood tunes, why not try something fresh and upbeat this year? Diwali 2022 Calendar With All Dates & Timings: Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj - From Shubh Muhurat to Significance, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival.

Show your best moves to some of the most well-known Bhojpuri songs. People look enthusiastic everywhere as the countdown and preparations for Diwali, one of the greatest celebrations in India, have started. And as everyone is aware, music is the lifeblood of all festivals. The song not only imparts tradition but also helps you get into the festive spirit.

While everyone has begun buying for Diwali, from clothing to decorations, the only thing that can truly make your event complete is the music. And for that, we've got you covered. Here, we provide some of the zaniest Bhojpuri songs that will make your Diwali incredibly thrilling and joyful.

Diwali Bhojpuri Song - Khesari Lal Yadav - Thik Hai

Patakha Par Chapa- Khesari Lal Yadav

RAJA GHARE CHAL AITI

Priyanka Pandey -Jalaye Deep Ghar Ghar

Sabko Happy Diwali- Mohini Pandey

Any Diwali party must have music and dancing in addition to the many diyas that are lit to commemorate this auspicious occasion. Bollywood has provided us with many fantastic Diwali songs over the years, which make our November celebrations extra special.

