The prominent Hindu festival, Holi is celebrated in a variety of ways in different parts of India. In Eastern India, the festival of spring is celebrated as Dol Jatra, also known as Dol Purnima, Doul Utsow, or Deul. The festival is celebrated in a dignified manner by placing the idols of Lord Krishna and Radha, richly adorned and besmeared with coloured powder and decorated with flowers, leaves, colored clothes, and papers on a palanquin which is then taken around the main streets of the city. This year Dol Jatra will be celebrated on Friday, 18 March in the Indian state of West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. One of the greatest and most popular celebrations of Dol Purnima is observed in the temples of ISKON and especially the one in Mayapuri, West Bengal. Holi 2022 Celebration: From Lathmar Holi To Holla Mohalla, Here's How The Colourful Festival Is Celebrated Across India.

Traditions And Significance Of Celebrating Dol Jatra

The first day of Dol Purnima is known as 'gondh' and the second day is known as 'Bhor-Deul' or Dol. The last and the fourth day of the Doul festival is called 'Sueri'. The whole celebration of the swing festival revolves around God Krishna and his beloved Radha. People believe that on this day Lord Krishna expressed his love to Radha. The festival is seen as a symbol of unity and happiness. People cook delicacies made up of milk, like homemade butter, cream, and panchamrit which are given to other people as prasad. When Is Holika Dahan 2022? Know Date, Choti Holi Puja Time, Legends and Significance of Festivity Observed a Day Before Rangwali Holi.

Holi 2022 Wishes: Festive Quotes, Messages and Colourful Images To Celebrate the Festival of Colours

The procession of Lord Krishna and Radha is taken to the kirtan Ghar by throwing vibrant colours, and singing folk songs of Holi. The coloured powder is called Abir which is smeared on the idols of Krishna and Radha while the chants of Hari Bol by devotees keep the procession lively. Moreover, for the Bengali population the auspicious Dol Purima, marks the birthday of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, a great 16th century Vaishnava saint, and poet, regarded by some as an incarnation of Krishna.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2022 03:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).