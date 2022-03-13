Holi is the second most significant Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. This two-day celebration begins with Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan and is followed by Rangwali Holi. Holika Dahan 2022 will be celebrated on March 17. This commemoration is sure to be filled with fun festivities and pompous celebrations. Rangwali Holi 2022 will be celebrated on the day after Holika Dahan, on March 18. As we prepare to celebrate Chhoti Holi 2022, here is everything you need to know about this festival, how to celebrate Holika Dahan, Holika Dahan 2022 timings, Chhoti Holi 2022 rituals and more. Holi 2022 Date in India: When Dhulandi or Rangwali Holi Will Be Celebrated? Know Significance of Dhuleti, The Festival of Colours.

When is Holika Dahan 2022?

Holika Dahan is the first day of Holi and will be celebrated on March 17, 2022. On this day, people light the auspicious bonfire, which is said to kill all evil. Holika Dahan Muhurat 2022 is from 09:06 PM to 10:16 PM with a Duration - 01 Hour 10 Mins. Alternate Muhurta* for Holika Dahan, After Hindu Midnight is from 01:12 AM to 06:44 AM on March 18. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's a List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays.

Significance of Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi

According to Hindu traditions, Holika Dahan is offered on the Purnima Tithi in the Hindu month of Phalgun. Holika Dahan is done during Pradosh while Purnimasi Tithi is prevailing and Bhadra is over. However, when Bhadra prevails till midnight on Purnima Tithi, many people choose to perform the Dahan with Bhadra prevailing over. However, Pandits in Banaras and other North Indian states often wait for Bhadra to end and conduct the Dahan after midnight.

On the occasion of Holika Dahan, people often retell the inspiring story of Prahalad and Holika, which captures the essence of Holi celebrations across the country. According to folklore, Prahalad was a stoic devotee of Lord Vishnu, while his father, King Hiranyakashipu, had a strong hatred toward him and stopped people in his kingdom from praying to Lord Vishnu. To stop his son and his devotion, he had asked his sister, Holika - who could not be harmed by fire - to sit with Prahalad in a bonfire. However, Prahalad devotedly prayed to Lord Vishnu and was saved from the fire while Holika burned. This signified the end of evil and the prevalence of good. Holi celebrations revolve around this emotion. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Holi!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2022 06:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).