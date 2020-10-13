Guwahati, October 13: The Assam government on Tuesday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed during the Durga Puja festivities in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Listing out the guidelines for the Durga Puja celebrations in Assam, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said pandals will have to seek permission well in advance and priest and staffers will undergo COVID-19 test on the fifth day of the festival. Unlock 5: Health Ministry Issues SOPs For Festival Celebrations Amid COVID-19, Festive Events Permitted Only Outside Containment Zones.

On the fifth day of the Durga Puja, the priests, assistant priests, cooks as well as committee members will undergo COVID-19 tests. Again, these same people would be tested after Visharjan (immersion)," Himanta Biswa Sarma said, as reported by The Sentinel. The Health Minister added mass immersion or procession won't be allowed and permission to immerse the idols should be taken 2-3 days prior from the district administrations. Assam Govt to Give Financial Aid of Rs 50,000 Each to 2 Lakh Youths to Boost Entrepreneurship.

Sarma further said Durga Puja mandaps must be shut at 10 pm and restaurants should shut at 9 pm. Pandals must have open roofs and at a time only 50 people will be allowed to visit them. "All people must wear face masks and use hand sanitizers," Sarma said. "Two men cannot do pillion riding. Women and children can, but two men cannot. Cultural functions and competitions are prohibited, but aarti shall be allowed," the minister added.

