Pujo 2022 will be celebrated from October 1 and go on till October 5. The five-day festivity revolves around celebrating Goddess Durga and offers a respite for the community to come together and indulge in song, dance and feasts - while reiterating stories of Goddess Durga. Durga Puja celebration is known to be the time for communities to come together and truly celebrate the festive spirit. And to drive this message further, many people also share Happy Pujo 2022 wishes, Durga Puja Greetings and messages, Pujo WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Durga Puja 2022 with family and friends. Happy Maha Saptami 2022 Greetings: Share Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers With Your Family & Friends During the Durga Puja Festival.

Durga Puja is celebrated every year in the Hindu month of Ashwin, from the fifth day of Sharad Navaratri. Pujo is known to be one of the most important festivals for the people of East India. Durga Puja celebration is especially grand in West Bengal, with grand celebrations in Assam, Bihar, Odisha, and Tripura. The celebration often spills over to the country of Bangladesh as well. However, in the past few decades, Pujo has been celebrated by the East Indian community across the country with grand pandals set up and the celebratory and festive spirit of Pujo spread across the nation.

During the 5-day festivity of Pujo, devotees invite the idol of Goddess Durga into the Durga Pandals and shower her with prayers, offerings and delicious feasts. People often enjoy visiting these Pandals and indulging in song and dance as well as feasting on all the delicacies that are available at the site. This cultural habit is known as Pandal Hopping. As we prepare to celebrate Durga Puja 2022, here are some Happy Pujo 2022 wishes, Durga Puja Greetings and messages, Pujo WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Durga Puja 2022 that you can share with family and friends.

Image Reads: Happy Durga Puja! Wishing You Peace, Prosperity, and Strength in Your Life!

Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Blessed and Happy Durga Puja!

Image Reads: May the Love of Maa Durga Surround You All Year Long and Protect You From Any Harm. Happy Durga Puja.

Quote Reads: Happy Durga Puja. May the Colourful Festival Brings Joy and Happiness to Everyone’s Life.

Image Reads: May Ma Durga Bless You All With Success and Prosperity. Have My Best Wishes for Durga Puja.

Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Pujo that fills your life with love, light and some scrumptious feasts!

