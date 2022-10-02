Maha Saptami is the second day of the Durga Puja celebrations which is marked with great enthusiasm by people from West Bengal. Pujo is believed to be the most important festival for Bengalis across the world. Maha Saptami 2022 will be observed on October 2 and this celebration is sure to be filled with various fun festivities. From dressing up in colourful attire to heading out for Pandal hopping, there is a lot that goes into the Pujo celebration. And people often enjoy this elaborate festival by sharing Happy Maha Saptami wishes, Maha Saptami 2022 greetings and messages, Subho Maha Saptami 2022 WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers with family and friends. Subho Maha Saptami 2022 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for Beginning the Auspicious Ceremonies of Durga Puja Festival.

The Saptami Tithi begins at 08:46 pm on October 1 and ends at 06:47 pm on October 2. Since the sunrise in Saptami Tithi falls on October 2, this day will be celebrated as Maha Saptami. Maha Saptami celebration is the second day of Pujo where people get together as a community and celebrate and pray to Goddess Durga. It is believed that Goddess Durga enters Earth during this time and blesses her devotees with love, light and prosperity. During Pujo, idols of Goddess Durga are placed in Pandals and decorated with great enthusiasm. You can download and share these Happy Maha Saptami wishes, Maha Saptami 2022 greetings and messages, Subho Maha Saptami 2022 WhatsApp messages, images and HD wallpapers with family and friends.

Subho Maha Saptami 2022 Messages

Subho Maha Saptami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Maha Saptami, Let Devotion Be a Gift. May Goddess Durga Bless You with Her Divine Strength and Power. Subho Maha Saptami

Subho Maha Saptami 2022 Wishes

Subho Maha Saptami 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Durga Puja Take Away All Your Troubles and Provide You With the Strength to Tackle Any Challenge. Happy Maha Saptami.

Subho Maha Saptami 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers

Subho Maha Saptami 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Durga Puja Is the Most Sacred Period of the Year When Devotees Can Delight in Maa Durga's Splendour. Subho Maha Saptami

Subho Maha Saptami 2022 Greetings

Subho Maha Saptami 2022 Greetings and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa's Blessings Shine Brightly on Your Life, and May You Be Endowed With Fresh Opportunities and Aspirations to Pursue. Subho Maha Saptami.

Subho Maha Saptami 2022 Messages and Greetings

Subho Maha Saptami 2022 Wishes and Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's Wishing Everybody a Blissful Maha Saptami on the Auspicious Festival of Durga Puja 2022.

Happy Maha Saptami 2022 Wishes To Share With Friends and Family During the Durga Puja Festival

It is believed that Goddess Durga took the form of Mahishasura Mardini and killed the shape-shifting buffalo demon Mahishasura. As we prepare to celebrate Maha Saptami 2022, people are sure to do their bit by spreading the festive spirit amongst family and friends. Maha Saptami also marks the seventh day in the nine-day festivity of Navaratri, which is celebrated across the country. Subho Maha Saptami 2022 to everyone!

