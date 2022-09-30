Maha Panchami, as the name suggests, marks the fifth day of the Sharad Navaratri celebration. Maha Panchami 2022 will be celebrated on September 30 and is dedicated to the revered Goddess Skandamata. Maha Panchami also marks the day preceding the beginning of Durga Puja and is therefore filled with a lot of enthusiastic festive chatter. People often celebrate this day as Shubho Panchami and share Maha Panchami 2022 greetings and wishes, Subho Panchami messages, Happy Maha Panchami WhatsApp stickers, Shubho Panchami 2022 Facebook Status pictures and more with family and friends.

Maha Panchami celebrations are often focused on the preparation for Durga Puja in West Bengal and other regions of India. Durga Puja or Pujo celebration is considered to be the most important festival for Bengali people across the country. While preparation for Pujo begins on Mahalaya Amavasya, Maha Panchami is often spent making the last-minute additions and final touches to the Pujo prep. Durga Puja celebration revolves around celebrating Goddess Durga, who is believed to enter the earth at this time. It is believed that Goddess Durga annihilated the buffalo demon - Mahishasura on the last day of Durga Puja. Until then, the idol of Goddess Durga has been revered by various Pandals across the country. Durga Puja 2022 Food Recipes: From Muri Ghonto to Khichuri; 5 Lip-Smacking Traditional Bengali Cuisines That You Would Love To Devour During Durgotsava (Watch Videos)

People celebrate this auspicious time by preparing various delicious delicacies, spending some quality time with family and friends and indulging in various cultural activities like song and dance. Since the Pujo celebration is a community event, many people bring in Maha Panchami - the day before Pujo - by sharing Maha Panchami 2022 greetings and wishes, Subho Panchami messages, Happy Maha Panchami WhatsApp stickers, Shubho Panchami 2022 Facebook Status pictures with family and friends online.

Subho Maha Panchami 2022 Images and WhatsApp Status Video: Sharw Beautiful Wishes and Greetings to Mark Durga Puja Festival

Durga Puja is celebrated during the observance of Sharad Navaratri and begins on the sixth day of Navaratri. Considered to be the second most important festival for Hindus after Diwali, Navratri 2022 started on September 26 and is already being celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm across India.

