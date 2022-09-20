Durga Puja, Durgotsav or Sharadotsava is a yearly 10-day festival devoted to worshipping Goddess Shakti. The Hindu observance is widely celebrated in the Indian states of West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, and Bangladesh. Bengalis also mark Durga Puja with utmost reverence and pomp in homes and in public places. The last five days of the festival are very significant. The sacred puja to seek blessing from Goddess Durga is performed by installing her clay statues in Pandals with structural decorations. According to the Hindu calendar, the festivities fall in the Ashwin month. Durga Puja 2022 in India will start on October 1, Saturday, and end with Vijayadashmi on October 5, Wednesday. This article brings you Durga Puja 2022 food recipes, which are a must during the religious celebration! Navratri and Durga Puja Difference: Ahead of Shardiya Navratri 2022, From Food to Festivities, Know How These Two Celebrations Are More Different Than You Think!

1. Muri Ghonto

The signature dish of Bengali cuisine, Muri Ghonto, is the heavenly amalgamation of rice, potato chunks and fishhead.

2. Khichuri

The most delicious and essential dish of the Durga Puja Bhog, Khichuri is made with rice, mung dal, potatoes, cauliflower and the goodness of rich Indian spices.

3. Shorshe Ilish

The authentic Bengali delicacy is made with hila fish steamed in mustard oil, spices, and green chillies. This dish will definitely make you crave a second serving.

4. Roshogolla

The white, spongy, sweet and juicy cottage cheese dessert is a mandatory element of Pujo! Hungry already?

5. Aamer Chutney

At the end of the heavy meal, folks serve the tangy flavoured Aamer Chutney made up of sliced raw mangoes, mustard seeds, fried species and sugar.

The festival of Goddess Shakti is about celebrating good over evil, prayers, dance, music and a lot of food. Bengalis love food, and in their festivities, there are no restrictions about sticking to a vegetarian diet. A vast array of food, right from sweetmeats to spicy to non-veg, simple to exotic and authentic to fusion, the article has covered all the mouth-watering cuisines that are a must to enjoy the real spirit of the festival.

