Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi is a significant Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It is celebrated on the Chaturthi (fourth day) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Phalguna. Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 falls on Sunday, February 16. The term "Dwijapriya" translates to "beloved of the twice-born," referring to Lord Ganesha's special association with the Brahmins or the spiritually initiated. As we celebrate Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2025, here's a collection of Happy Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 greetings, Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi images, Happy Sankashti Chaturthi February 2025 messages, Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi HD wallpapers and messages to share with family and friends.

Messages to Share on Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2025

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganesha bless you with wisdom, prosperity, and happiness on this auspicious Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi. May all obstacles in your life be removed! Ganpati Bappa Morya!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On this sacred day of Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha grant you strength, success, and wisdom to overcome challenges. Wishing you and your family a blessed celebration!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha on Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi! May your life be filled with joy, peace, and prosperity. Happy Sankashti Chaturthi!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let us offer prayers and devotion to Lord Ganesha on this Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi, seeking his guidance to lead us on the path of righteousness and success. Wishing you a joyous and blessed day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: On this auspicious occasion of Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bless you with endless happiness, success, and the wisdom to overcome all obstacles. Shubh Sankashti Chaturthi!

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Images and HD Wallpapers

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi (File Image)

On this auspicious day, devotees undertake a day-long fast, breaking it only after sighting the moon at approximately 9:38 PM. They also perform rituals, including the recitation of the "Ganapati Atharvashirsha" and offering modaks, seeking Lord Ganesha's blessings for the removal of obstacles and the attainment of prosperity and wisdom. Feel free to share the aforementioned messages and images with your loved ones! Happy Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi.

