Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha and holds great significance for devotees of Ganesha. Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi falls on the Chaturthi tithi (fourth day) of the Krishna Paksha each month. This year, the Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi falls on Sunday, February 16, 2025. The Moonrise on Sankashti Day is at 22:04 pm. According to drikpanchang, the Chaturthi Tithi begins at 02:22 am on February 16, 2025 and will end at 04:45 am on February 17, 2025. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

In the Hindu calendar, there are two Chaturthi dates in every lunar month. Out of these, the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha that falls after the full moon is known as Sankashti Chaturthi and the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha that comes after the new moon is known as Vinayak Chaturthi. Observing Sankashti Chaturthi vrat is believed to remove difficulties and bring prosperity. In this article, let’s know more about Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 date and the significance of the day dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Date

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 falls on Sunday, February 16, 2025.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Timings

The Chaturthi Tithi begins at 02:22 am on February 16, 2025, and will end at 04:45 am on February 17, 2025.

The Moonrise on Sankashti Day is at 22:04 pm.

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Significance

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi holds great significance as it is believed that devotees who observe a fast and worship Lord Ganesha are blessed with a prosperous and happy life. On this day, the Dwijpriy Ganesh form of Lord Ganapati is worshipped. Devotees observe fasting and engage in rituals to seek the removal of obstacles and the granting of wisdom.

As per religious beliefs, it is said that Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi offers each zodiac sign an opportunity to align with cosmic energies which helps them in overcoming the obstacles that they have in life.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2025 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).