Earth Day 2020: What Is the Theme? Why Do We Celebrate Earth Day? FAQs on The Day Dedicated to Environmental Protection Answered

Earth Day (Photo Credits: Pexels, Unsplash)

Earth Day is an annual event observed around the world on April 22 to portray the support for environmental protection. After being first observed in 1970, the day is today observed in more than 193 countries. United Nations have said that this International Mother Earth Day "we need a shift to a more sustainable economy that works for both people and the planet". Meanwhile, there are many queries about Earth Day as may mistake it for Earth Hour. As Earth Day 2020 approaches, we have compiled a list of FAQs that will answer your queries. 4 Truths That Make Us Wonder Whether The Earth Will Survive 50 Years From Now.

On Earth Day 2016, the Paris Agreement was signed by the United States, China, and some 120 other countries which stated a key requirement which brought into force the historic draft climate protection treaty adopted by consensus of the 195 nations present at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris. Meanwhile, here are answers to some of the commonly asked questions on Earth Day.

What Do You Do for Earth Day?

You can observe Earth Day by following some simple steps. Some of it includes turning off electrical appliances when not in use, investing in reusable items, using earth-friendly products, lessening water wastage, etc. Instead of it doing it on just one day, making it a daily practise will contribute for a greener planet.

Why Do We Celebrate Earth Day?

Earth Day highlights how Earth is suffering due to various human activities. In times when the effects of climate change are becoming a global threat, Earth Day says why one must strive towards a green planet by saving energy and using environmentally-friendly products. Become a Superhero And Save the Planet With These Simple Steps.

What Is the Theme for Earth Day 2020?

The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. Considering the effects of climate change on our Earth, it is believed to be a serious issue on which immediate action is required.

What Time Is Earth Day?

Earth Day is observed on April 22 every year. There is no particular time in the day when it is observed. People often mistake it for Earth Hour which is observed towards the end of March. On Earth Hour, as a mark of commitment towards the planet, people switch off non-essential lights from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Meanwhile, NASA is encouraging people to share photos and images of how you observed Earth Day at home using the hashtag #EarthDayAtHome. As people across countries are at home due to coronavirus lockdown, let's make this Earth Day worthwhile and contribute towards a better planet.