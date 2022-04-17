Happy Easter 2022! Easter Day aka Easter Sunday is considered to be the biggest festival for the Christian community. According to the beliefs, Jesus Christ had risen again on this day three days after his death, due to which this festival is celebrated with great pomp. On this day a large number of Christians go to church and celebrate the resurrection of Lord Jesus. According to the beliefs of Christianity, on the day of Good Friday, Jesus Christ left his body and rose again on the third day after his death. After the reincarnation, Jesus Christ is believed to have lived among his disciples for 40 days. He was born again to share love and truth. It is believed that after about 40 days, Jesus went to heaven forever, since then there is a tradition of celebrating the Easter festival. Easter is considered to be the day of victory of truth over falsehood and non-violence over violence. Easter Sunday 2022 Date: Know the Traditions, History and Significance of Resurrection Sunday, Christian Festival and Cultural Holiday.

The first week of Easter is called Easter Week. During this time people pray and fast. All the churches are decorated for this special festival. Apart from lighting candles in the church, people also light up their homes with candles. The Bible is especially recited on this day. It is said that Jesus himself had forgiven those who hurt him. Similarly, the festival of Easter Sunday gives the message of forgetting enmity and forgiving. People also organize a super fun egg hunt during Easter Sunday, which includes a range of activities that both kids and adults in the family enjoy. People relish delicious dishes on Easter Sunday. Along with this, greeting messages are also exchanged. You too can say Happy Easter Sunday to your loved ones through these adorable Wishes, HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Greetings, Photo SMS & Wallpapers. Find below:

Happy Easter (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Easter Be Full of Joyful Moments, Laying Helping Hands to the Needy Ones, and Utter Peace. Happy Easter 2022 and God Bless You!

Happy Easter (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s Such a Hopeful Time of Year, and I Wish You Every Good Thing on Easter Sunday 2022 and Always!

Happy Easter (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You Nothing but Smiles, Sunshine, and Lots of Sweet Treats This Easter Day!

Happy Easter (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Easter Sunday, Jesus Will Definitely Resurrect Your Success, Happiness, and Relationships if You Have Unflinching Faith in Him. Have a Great Easter 2022 Celebration!

Happy Easter (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: All We Got To Do Is Follow Christ, for in Christ Will All Our Queries Be Solved. Have a Blessed and Meaningful Easter 2022.

Easter Sunday 2022 Wishes: Images, Greetings, Quotes and Messages To Celebrate Resurrection Sunday

At the Easter festival, people decorate eggs and gift each other. The belief behind this is that eggs give the message of the beginning of good days. There is also a tradition in Christianity to hide coloured eggs on Easter. These eggs parents hide from their young ones and children look for them as a hunt. In Christianity, eggs are considered a symbol of resurrection.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2022 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).