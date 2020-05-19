Easy Eid al-Fitr 2020 Mehendi Designs: Latest Henna Patterns You Can Apply at Home Following Simple Video Tutorials

Easy Eid al-Fitr 2020 Mehendi Designs (Photo Credits: Farzana's Mehandi, Mehndi Saaj YouTube)

Eid al-Fitr, one of the most important festivals of Muslims will be celebrated soon. And ahead of the observance, women apply Mehendi on their hands, as a sign of welcoming the auspicious festival. And as Eid 2020 approaches, we bring to you some of the latest Mehendi designs to apply on your hands. Our list also includes simple henna patterns which can easily apply on your palms at home following these simple video tutorials. Eid al-Fitr 2020 will begin on the evening of May 23 and ends in the evening of May 24, however dates may change depending on moon sighting. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Mehndi Designs: Latest Arabic Henna Patterns With Floral Motifs, You Can Easily Apply on Hands and Feet At Home! (Watch Tutorial Videos)

It is believed that during Ramadan, Prophet Muhammad got the first revelation of the Holy Quran during this month. The day is celebrated by following various customs and traditions. After Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayers, Muslims celebrate Eid with great pomp and fervour. While celebrations have been cancelled due to the current lockdown, people will be observing the festival at home with family and closed ones. Meanwhile, prepare for the upcoming festivity by applying henna on your palms. And those of you who are new at it, we bring to you beautiful a step by step tutorials which you can easily follow at home. Quick 5-Minute Mehendi Designs for Eid al-Fitr 2020: Easy Arabic Mehndi Patterns and Tricks to Apply Henna For Eid Festival (Watch Videos)

Easy Ramadhan-Themed Special Mehendi Design:

Simple Full Front Hand Mehndi Design:

Step by Step Mehendi Tutorial:

Beautiful And Simple Mehendi Design:

Heavy Mandala Henna Design:

Applying Mehendi is not just restricted to the Muslim community, it is considered as an auspicious sign as per many beliefs and traditions. Some don't even wait for festivals to plaster Mehendi on their palms, but if you have been looking for tutorials to practise some then the above videos will help you. We wish everyone Happy Eid in advance!