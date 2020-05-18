Eid al-Fitr 2020 Mehndi Designs: Latest Arabic Henna Patterns With Floral Motifs, You Can Easily Apply on Hands and Feet At Home! (Watch Tutorial Videos)

Eid al-Fitr 2020 Mehndi Designs: Latest Arabic Henna Patterns With Floral Motifs (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With Ramzan going on, India will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on May 25. This festival ends the fasting month of Ramadan after seeing the full moon, also known as Eid ka Chand. According to the Islamic calendar, the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid-al-Fitr is celebrated on the first day of the 10th Shawwal month, also known as Mithi Eid. Eid is known to be celebrated with immense enthusiasm and fervour. One of the most important parts of the Eid celebration is that women wear new clothes and get ready with their Mehendi-clad hands. Mehandi is considered auspicious and women deck up to look their best in traditional attires like salwar kameez.

The Muslim community pray for peace, after offering Namaz. They visit their loved once, exchange hugs and say, Eid Mubarak. A feast is prepared, usually consisting of delicious biryani, sewaiyaan and Shahi Tukda amongst other delicacies. However, this time due to the coronavirus pandemic, lockdown restrictions will continue which means, social gatherings may be prohibited. However, that doesn't mean that the spirits will be any low. We have for you Arabic mehndi design images and photos that you can use to apply Mehendi this year on Eid at home. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Prayers at Home to Preparing Traditional Recipes, 5 Ways You Can Celebrate the Festival.

Mehndi completes your traditional look on Eid. If you too are planning to get mehndi on Eid, you can try the popular Arabic Mehndi pattern on hands and feet instead of a full-hand one. Most Arabic mehndi designs are inspired by nature aka flowers, leaves, sparrows are designed in beautiful motifs. Patterns in Arabic mehndi design are slightly different in comparison to other mehndi designs. Since the design is not very fine, it takes less time to apply and also dries quickly.

Beautiful!

Here's An Arabic Mehendi Tutorial

This Design Is Spread Till The Wrist Only

Amazing Palm Mehndi Design

Perfection

Easy-To-Make

Here's Another Arabic Mehendi Tutorial

If you want your Mehendi to look darker, 7 tricks and tips to get the darkest mehndi colour naturally. One of the best tricks is to apply lemon and sugar mixture to the dried out Mehendi and to not wash your hands immediately after removing the Mehendi. In fact, you can apply scented oils in your hands.