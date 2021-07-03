Islamabad, July 3: Muslims in Pakistan will celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid-Ul-Azha or Bakra Eid or Bakrid, this month. The final date for Eid-Ul-Azha festival in Pakistan has not been decided yet. It will be determined following a moon sighting. In the Islamic lunar calendar, Bakra Eid or Bakrid falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah month. Scroll down to know likley dates for Eid-Ul-Azha 2021 in Pakistan. Bakra Eid 2021 Date in India: When Will Eid al-Adha Be Celebrated? Know Tentative Dates Here.

The sighting of new moon assumes significance in Islam. A Islamic month lasts 29 or 30 days depending on the sighting of new moon. A new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted on 29th, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. In Pakistan, 29th of Dhul Qadah - the month before Dhu al-Hijjah - will fall on July 10. Eid al-Adha 2021 Date in Saudi Arabia: When Is Bakra Eid? Know Likely Dates for Second Muslim Festival Here.

Eid-Ul-Azha 2021 Date in Pakistan:

As mentioned above, Eid-Ul-Azha is observed on 10th of Dhu al-Hijjah month. On July 10, which marks 29th of Dhul Qadah, Muslims in Pakistan will look for the crescent moon. If a new moon is sighted on July 10, Eid al-Adha or Bakrid will be observed on July 20, 2021 (10th of Dhu al-Hijjah). The Ruet-e-Hilal committee will meet on July 10 to check if a new moon visible.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there are fewer chances of the moon being sighted on July 10. If the crescent moon is not sighted on July 10, the ongoing Dhul Qadah month will complete 30 days and the Dhu al-Hijjah month will begin from July 12 in Pakistan, meaning Bakra Eid will fall on July 21. Eid-Ul-Azha is celebrated to mark the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

