Riyadh, July 1: Muslims in Saudi Arabia are preparing to welcome the second major festival of the community - Eid al-Adha. Also known as Bakrid or Bakra Eid in Asian subcontinent, Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah month. The exact date for Eid al-Adha in Saudi Arabia will be determined following a moon sighting. Scroll down to know tentative dates for Eid al-Adha (Eid Ul Zuha) in the Kingdom. Bakra Eid 2021 Date in India: When Will Eid al-Adha Be Celebrated? Know Tentative Dates Here.

In the Islamic lunar calendar, months complete either 29 and 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of each month. A new month starts after the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon remains invisible on 29th, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Today marks 20th of Dhul Qadah - the month before Dhu al-Hijjah. Eid al-Adha: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

Eid al-Adha 2021 Date in Saudi Arabia:

To start the Dhu al-Hijjah month, Muslims in Saudi Arabia will attempt to see a new moon on 29th of Dhul Qadah which is July 10, 2021. If a new moon is sighted on July 10, Eid al-Adha will be observed on July 20, 2021 (10th of Dhu al-Hijjah). If the crescent moon is not sighted on July 10, the ongoing Dhul Qadah month will complete 30 days and the Dhu al-Hijjah month will begin from July 12, meaning Eid al-Adha will fall on July 21.

In simple words, Bakrid in Saudi Arabia will be celebrated either on July 20 or July 21 2021. According to the Umm al-Qura Calendar of Saudi Arabia, Eid al-Adha will fall on July 20, 2021. Eid al-Adha is one of the two festivals celebrated by Muslims around the world. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2021 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).