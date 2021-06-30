Mumbai, June 30: Eid al-Adha, also referred to as Eid ul Zuha or Bakra Eid or Bakrid, is one of the two festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. In the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah month. In the Georgian calendar, Bakra Eid or Bakrid will fall in July this year. The exact Bakra Eid date in India and other parts of the world will be confirmed by a moon sighting. Eid al-Adha: List of Rules Prescribed by Islam For Animal Slaughtering on Bakrid.

Under the lunar calendar, months last between 29 and 30 days, depending on the sighting of the new moon on the 29th night of each month. A new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon remains unsighted on 29th, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. Today marks 18th of Dhul Qadah - the month before Dhu al-Hijjah. Hajj 2021: Saudi Arabia Bars Foreign Muslims From Pilgrimage for Second Straight Year Due to COVID-19.

When Is Bakra Eid 2021 in India?

The moon sighting for Dhu al-Hijjah month will take place on 29th of Dhul Qadah which is July 11, 2021. If a new moon is sighted on July 10, Bakra Eid in India will be observed on July 21, 2021 (10th of Dhu al-Hijjah). However, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on July 22 if the crescent moon is not sighted on July 11. In simple words, Bakrid in India will be celebrated either on July 21 or July 22 2021.

The festival of Eid al-Adha commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. To symbolise Prophet Ibrahim's devotion, financially stable Muslims are required to sacrifice or slaughter a bovine or cattle and distribute its meat among relatives and poor people on the occasion of Bakra Eid.

