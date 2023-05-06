Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha that is celebrated with great devotion by people of the Hindu community. It is one of the 13 Sankatahara Ganesha Chaturthi Vratas. As per the Hindu calendar, Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi falls in Vaishakha month, which usually corresponds to the month of April or May in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, May 8, 2023. Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Know Dates, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

According to drikpanchang, the moonrise on Sankashti Day (May 8) will be at 9:56 PM. The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 06:18 PM on May 8, 2023, and will end at 04:08 PM on May 9, 2023. Every month, different forms of Lord Ganesha are worshipped along with different Peetha. As we prepare to celebrate Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2023, here’s all you need to know about the Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 date, tithi timings, significance, and more.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Date

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 will be celebrated on Monday, May 8, 2023.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Moonrise Time

The moonrise on the Sankashti Day (May 8) will be at 9:56 PM.

The Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 06:18 PM on May 8, 2023, and will end at 04:08 PM on May 9, 2023.

Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi Significance

Lord Ganesha is known as Vighnaharta, which means he is the remover of all obstacles and is widely revered as the God that brings good luck. As the God of beginnings, he is honoured at the start of rites and ceremonies. As per Hindu Mythology, Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi is the day when Lord Ganesha was declared the Supreme God. It is said that devotees who observe a vrat of Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi get rid of all the obstacles in their lives.

Every month, Sankashti Chaturthi, which falls in every Lunar month of the Hindu calendar and falls on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha, is dedicated to the Lord Ganesha. The one, which falls in the month of Vaishakha is called Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi. The importance of Sankashti Chaturthi puja and vrat are described in Bavishyat and Narasimha Purana. It is also believed that Lord Krishna narrated the importance of Sankasthti Chaturthi to Yudhishthira.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2023 09:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).