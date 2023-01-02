Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi that follows the full moon or Purnima tithi during Krishna Paksha. Stoic devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a strict fast during Sankashti Chaturthi every year. As we enter the New Year 2023, knowing the Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat 2023 dates and timings will help people plan ahead for the auspicious day. While every week, Tuesdays are believed to be the day of Lord Ganesha, the Chaturthi that falls on Tuesdays is said to be highly auspicious and called Angarika Chaturthi. This Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Calendar will surely help devotees of Lord Ganesha to observe their Sankashti Chaturthi fast and offer prayers to the almighty. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online: Diwali, Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and Navratri, Know About Major Celebrations in New Year.

Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat is observed from sunrise to moonrise on Sankashti Chaturthi. People believe that observing this fast can help them appease Lord Ganesha, known as Vignahartha, and end all their pain and struggles. While each Sankashti Chaturthi is important, the most auspicious one is said to be the Chaturthi Tithi in Magha month. Here is the complete list of Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Dates with Puja and fast timing. Hindu New Year 2023 Dates and Indian New Year’s Days.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Calendar

Date Day Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Sankashti Chaturthi Timing Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Moonrise Timing January 10, 2023 Tuesday Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 12:09 pm, Jan 10 Ends - 02:31 pm, Jan 11 09:10 pm February 9, 2023 Thursday Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 06:23 am, Feb 09 Ends - 07:58 am, Feb 10 09:25 pm March 11, 2023 Saturday Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 09:42 pm, Mar 10 Ends - 11:05 pm, Mar 11 09:45 pm April 9, 2023 Sunday Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 09:35 am, Apr 09 Ends - 08:37 am, Apr 10 09:30 pm May 8, 2023 Monday Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 06:18 pm, May 08 Ends - 04:08 pm, May 09 09:23 pm June 7, 2023 Wednesday Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 12:50 am, Jun 07 Ends - 09:50 pm, Jun 07 10:16 pm July 6, 2023 Thursday Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 06:30 am, Jul 06 Ends - 03:12 am, Jul 07 09:53 pm August 4, 2023 Friday Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 12:45 pm, Aug 04 Ends - 09:39 am, Aug 05 09:17 pm September 3, 2023 Sunday Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 08:49 pm, Sep 02 Ends - 06:24 pm, Sep 03 09:20 pm October 2, 2023 Monday Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 07:36 am, Oct 02 Ends - 06:11 am, Oct 03 08:42 pm November 1, 2023 Wednesday Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 09:30 pm, Oct 31 Ends - 09:19 pm, Nov 01 09:06 pm November 30, 2023 Thursday Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 02:24 pm, Nov 30 Ends - 03:31 pm, Dec 01 08:44 pm December 30, 2023 Saturday Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 09:43 am, Dec 30 Ends - 11:55 am, Dec 31 09:11 pm

The celebration of Sankashti Chaturthi in the month of Karthik is also known as Karwa Chauth and is an important observance for people in North India. We hope this list helps you welcome 2023 with all the love and happiness possible.

