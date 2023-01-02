Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi that follows the full moon or Purnima tithi during Krishna Paksha. Stoic devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a strict fast during Sankashti Chaturthi every year. As we enter the New Year 2023, knowing the Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat 2023 dates and timings will help people plan ahead for the auspicious day. While every week, Tuesdays are believed to be the day of Lord Ganesha, the Chaturthi that falls on Tuesdays is said to be highly auspicious and called Angarika Chaturthi. This Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Calendar will surely help devotees of Lord Ganesha to observe their Sankashti Chaturthi fast and offer prayers to the almighty. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online: Diwali, Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and Navratri, Know About Major Celebrations in New Year.

Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat is observed from sunrise to moonrise on Sankashti Chaturthi. People believe that observing this fast can help them appease Lord Ganesha, known as Vignahartha, and end all their pain and struggles. While each Sankashti Chaturthi is important, the most auspicious one is said to be the Chaturthi Tithi in Magha month. Here is the complete list of Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Dates with Puja and fast timing. Hindu New Year 2023 Dates and Indian New Year’s Days.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Calendar 

Date Day Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Sankashti Chaturthi Timing Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Moonrise Timing 
January 10, 2023  Tuesday Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 12:09 pm, Jan 10

Ends - 02:31 pm, Jan 11

 09:10 pm
February 9, 2023  Thursday Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 06:23 am, Feb 09

Ends - 07:58 am, Feb 10

 09:25 pm
March 11, 2023  Saturday Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 09:42 pm, Mar 10

Ends - 11:05 pm, Mar 11

 09:45 pm
April 9, 2023  Sunday Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 09:35 am, Apr 09

Ends - 08:37 am, Apr 10

 09:30 pm
May 8, 2023  Monday Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 06:18 pm, May 08

Ends - 04:08 pm, May 09

 09:23 pm
June 7, 2023  Wednesday Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 12:50 am, Jun 07

Ends - 09:50 pm, Jun 07

 10:16 pm
July 6, 2023  Thursday Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 06:30 am, Jul 06

Ends - 03:12 am, Jul 07

 09:53 pm
August 4, 2023  Friday Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 12:45 pm, Aug 04

Ends - 09:39 am, Aug 05

 09:17 pm
September 3, 2023  Sunday Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 08:49 pm, Sep 02

Ends - 06:24 pm, Sep 03

 09:20 pm
October 2, 2023  Monday Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 07:36 am, Oct 02

Ends - 06:11 am, Oct 03

 08:42 pm
November 1, 2023  Wednesday Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 09:30 pm, Oct 31

Ends - 09:19 pm, Nov 01

 09:06 pm
November 30, 2023  Thursday Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 02:24 pm, Nov 30

Ends - 03:31 pm, Dec 01

 08:44 pm
December 30, 2023  Saturday Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi Begins - 09:43 am, Dec 30

Ends - 11:55 am, Dec 31

 09:11 pm

The celebration of Sankashti Chaturthi in the month of Karthik is also known as Karwa Chauth and is an important observance for people in North India. We hope this list helps you welcome 2023 with all the love and happiness possible.

