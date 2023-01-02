Sankashti Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi that follows the full moon or Purnima tithi during Krishna Paksha. Stoic devotees of Lord Ganesha observe a strict fast during Sankashti Chaturthi every year. As we enter the New Year 2023, knowing the Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat 2023 dates and timings will help people plan ahead for the auspicious day. While every week, Tuesdays are believed to be the day of Lord Ganesha, the Chaturthi that falls on Tuesdays is said to be highly auspicious and called Angarika Chaturthi. This Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Calendar will surely help devotees of Lord Ganesha to observe their Sankashti Chaturthi fast and offer prayers to the almighty. Hindu Festivals 2023 Dates’ List for PDF Download Online: Diwali, Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja and Navratri, Know About Major Celebrations in New Year.
Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat is observed from sunrise to moonrise on Sankashti Chaturthi. People believe that observing this fast can help them appease Lord Ganesha, known as Vignahartha, and end all their pain and struggles. While each Sankashti Chaturthi is important, the most auspicious one is said to be the Chaturthi Tithi in Magha month. Here is the complete list of Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Dates with Puja and fast timing.
Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Calendar
|Date
|Day
|Sankashti Chaturthi 2023
|Sankashti Chaturthi Timing
|Sankashti Chaturthi Vrat Moonrise Timing
|January 10, 2023
|Tuesday
|Lambodara Sankashti Chaturthi
|Begins - 12:09 pm, Jan 10
Ends - 02:31 pm, Jan 11
|09:10 pm
|February 9, 2023
|Thursday
|Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi
|Begins - 06:23 am, Feb 09
Ends - 07:58 am, Feb 10
|09:25 pm
|March 11, 2023
|Saturday
|Bhalachandra Sankashti Chaturthi
|Begins - 09:42 pm, Mar 10
Ends - 11:05 pm, Mar 11
|09:45 pm
|April 9, 2023
|Sunday
|Vikata Sankashti Chaturthi
|Begins - 09:35 am, Apr 09
Ends - 08:37 am, Apr 10
|09:30 pm
|May 8, 2023
|Monday
|Ekadanta Sankashti Chaturthi
|Begins - 06:18 pm, May 08
Ends - 04:08 pm, May 09
|09:23 pm
|June 7, 2023
|Wednesday
|Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi
|Begins - 12:50 am, Jun 07
Ends - 09:50 pm, Jun 07
|10:16 pm
|July 6, 2023
|Thursday
|Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi
|Begins - 06:30 am, Jul 06
Ends - 03:12 am, Jul 07
|09:53 pm
|August 4, 2023
|Friday
|Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi
|Begins - 12:45 pm, Aug 04
Ends - 09:39 am, Aug 05
|09:17 pm
|September 3, 2023
|Sunday
|Heramba Sankashti Chaturthi
|Begins - 08:49 pm, Sep 02
Ends - 06:24 pm, Sep 03
|09:20 pm
|October 2, 2023
|Monday
|Vighnaraja Sankashti Chaturthi
|Begins - 07:36 am, Oct 02
Ends - 06:11 am, Oct 03
|08:42 pm
|November 1, 2023
|Wednesday
|Vakratunda Sankashti Chaturthi
|Begins - 09:30 pm, Oct 31
Ends - 09:19 pm, Nov 01
|09:06 pm
|November 30, 2023
|Thursday
|Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi
|Begins - 02:24 pm, Nov 30
Ends - 03:31 pm, Dec 01
|08:44 pm
|December 30, 2023
|Saturday
|Akhuratha Sankashti Chaturthi
|Begins - 09:43 am, Dec 30
Ends - 11:55 am, Dec 31
|09:11 pm
The celebration of Sankashti Chaturthi in the month of Karthik is also known as Karwa Chauth and is an important observance for people in North India. We hope this list helps you welcome 2023 with all the love and happiness possible.
