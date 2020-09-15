Engineer's Day is observed on September 15 in India to honour engineers and their work. It also marks the birth anniversary of M Visvesvaraya, one of the finest engineers the country has ever seen. A statesman, he was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna for his contribution towards the development of the country. As we observe Engineer's Day 2020 we bring to wishes to Hindi to send the engineers you know. Engineers are the backbone of any country's infrastructure and on this Engineer's Day thank an engineer by sending these thoughtful messages. You can also send this as Engineer's Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS. Happy Engineer's Day 2020 Quotes, Wishes, Greetings and HD Images: Send WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs and Messages to Wish the Engineers Around the World.

Visvesvaraya was famous for irrigation techniques, flood control and pioneering work in irrigation techniques. Sir MV founded the Government Engineering College, now known as University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering. He was also a member of the Governing Council of Tata Iron and Steel Company and part of a committee constituted in 1917 to advise on the future of Indian States. This Engineer's Day thank an engineer by sending them these thoughtful wishes and remind them that their contribution to society is greatly regarded. Happy Engineer's Day 2020 Wishes & Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Messages And SMS to Wish Engineers.

WhatsApp Message Reads: वैज्ञानिक एक नई सामग्री या ऊर्जा की खोज करता है, लेकिन एक इंजीनियर ये पता लगाता है कि इसका उपयोग नए तरीके से कैसे किया जाए

Facebook Greetings in Hindi Read: इंजीनियर वो होते हैं जो कि अपनी कलम और दीमाग से दुनिया का अविष्कार करते हैं, हैप्पी इंजीनियर्स डे।

WhatsApp Message in Hindi Reads: दुनिया के सभी इंजीनियर्स को हैप्पी इंजीनियर्स डे, हम आपके महान आइडिया और नई खोजों को सलाम करते हैं जिन्होंने हमारी जिंदगी को पूरी तरह से बदल दिया है

Engineer's Day Message in Hindi Reads: भारत हो या दुनिया कोई ओर देश सभी के मजबूत विकास में इंजीनियर्स का एक महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है| हैप्पी इंजीनियर्स डे।

Engineer's Day WhatsApp Stickers

As WhatsApp is a widely used instant messaging app, people use the medium to send wishes and messages. You can download Engineer's Day WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore and send it to your loved ones. Happy Engineer's Day!

