Engineer's Day is the annual commemoration of all the engineers in our country. From those who passionately chose this profession to those who enter this course because of sheer pressure, everybody enjoys celebrating Engineer's Day with great zeal and enthusiasm. Engineer's Day 2020 will be celebrated on September 15 in India. The birth anniversary of India's celebrated civil engineer, Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. People often enjoy celebrating Engineer's Day by sharing Happy Engineer's Day 2020 wishes, jokes and memes on engineers, Engineer's Day WhatsApp wishes, Happy Engineer's Day Facebook Status pictures and more with friends and family.

Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who was more commonly known as Sir MV, was an Indian civil engineer and statesman[4] and the 19th Diwan of Mysore, serving from 1912 to 1919. The receiver of India's highest honour, the Bharat Ratna, in 1955; his contributions to public good earned him various awards and accolades across the world. In fact, he was also knighted by King George V. Sir MV was the Chief Engineer of Krishna Raja Sagara dam in the north-west suburb of Mysore city, and also served as one of the Chief Engineers of the flood protection system for the city of Hyderabad.

His contribution to various key projects in India led to the celebration of his birthday as Engineer's Day in India, Sri Lanka and Tanzania. Engineers across the countries share the pride of this enticing field of study and career. Engineer's Day is a great celebration for all the thousands of engineers who graduate every year. Here are some Happy Engineer's Day 2020 wishes, jokes and memes on engineers, Engineer's Day WhatsApp wishes, Happy Engineer's Day Facebook Status pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Everybody Says Engineering Is So Easy That It Is Just Like Walking in a Park. But Only Engineers Know That Park Is Called Jurassic Park. Happy Engineer's Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: Engineers Are the Ones Who Have the Power to Change Anything, Create Anything. Warm Wishes on Engineer's Day 2020 to All Our Employees!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Greetings on Engineers Day to All Our Employees and Staff. On This Special Occasion, Always Remember That Engineers Can Make the Impossible, Possible.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Engineers Have the Magical Power of Creating Anything With Their Brains and With Their Pen. Happy Engineer's Day to Such Wonderful Minds.

WhatsApp Message Reads: They Sacrifice Their Comforts, They Put in the Best of Their Dedication and Hard Work to Make Things Happen. Wishing a Very Happy Engineer's Day 2020 to Our Employees.

Engineer's Day celebrations usually include events and conferences in engineering colleges across the country, social media activations and people take this day to celebrate the key role that engineers play in the development of the world. We hope that you celebrate all the engineers you know, the hard work that they partake in and how it helps build the world.

