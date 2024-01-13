Lohri is a popular Punjabi winter festival celebrated in Northern India, especially in the states of Punjab, Haryana, and parts of Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. It is celebrated every year on January 13. Lohri marks the end of the winter solstice and the beginning of longer days. Lohri is typically associated with the harvest of winter crops. The festival is marked by lighting bonfires, singing traditional folk songs, dancing, and feasting. As you celebrate Lohri 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of First Lohri celebration ideas you might consider for the festival.

1. Bonfire Gathering

Start your first Lohri celebration by organising a bonfire gathering in an open space. Invite friends and family to join around the bonfire, symbolising the return of longer days and the warmth of the community. Traditional folk songs and dance performances around the bonfire can add to the festive spirit.

2. Traditional Attire

Encourage everyone to dress in traditional Punjabi attire. This might include colourful phulkari suits for women and kurta-pajamas or dhotis for men. Wearing traditional clothes not only adds to the celebratory atmosphere but also pays homage to the cultural significance of the festival.

3. Lohri Special Foods

Prepare and serve traditional Lohri dishes. Sarson da Saag and Makki di Roti, along with other Punjabi delicacies like gajak, rewari, and moongfali (groundnuts), are commonly enjoyed during Lohri. Sharing these special foods with loved ones is a delightful way to celebrate the festival.

4. Dance and Music

Organise a dance and music session featuring traditional Punjabi folk dances like Bhangra and Giddha. Play popular Punjabi music that resonates with the festive spirit. Encourage everyone to participate in the dance and celebrate the joy of the season.

5. Gift Exchange

Initiate a gift exchange among friends and family. Traditional gifts could include items like phulkari dupattas, juttis (Punjabi shoes), or locally-made handicrafts. The act of giving and receiving gifts enhances the sense of camaraderie during the celebration.

6. Lohri Pooja

Conduct a Lohri pooja (ritual) to seek blessings for a prosperous year ahead. Offer prayers around the bonfire, thanking the sun god and seeking agricultural abundance. It's customary to distribute prasad (offerings) among attendees.

The key to a memorable first Lohri celebration is to embrace the cultural richness of the festival, share joy with loved ones, and create lasting memories together.

Wishing everyone a Happy Lohri 2024!

