Is it Friendship Day today, you must be wondering. Well, it is, but not the one that we generally celebrate widely. Today marks the celebration of International Day of Friendship which is a UN observance. The greetings exchange for this includes Happy Friendship Day too. So it is quite common to get confused with today being Friendship Day. In India and many other parts of the world, friendship day is marked on the first Sunday of August. This year, Friendship Day 2020 will be celebrated on August 2, the forthcoming Sunday. Happy Friendship 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Sticker Messages, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Quotes and SMS to Send on International Friendship Day.

Do we need a reason to celebrate friendship? It is one of the purest relations we make and learn about early in life and one that we cannot do without. We learn to be with our friends, grow through life with them, laugh, cry, share things, make fun and totally enjoy each others company. Some are closer than the other, some we meet in the later part of our lives. But each friend has a special place in our hearts and this day fully appreciates them. Friendship Day Dates Around the World: International Day of Friendship on July 30, Friendship Day in India on First Sunday of August and List of Other BFF Days!

Coming to the International Day of Friendship which is marked today, it is celebrated to bring mutual understanding between world countries. The first World Friendship Day was proposed for 30 July in 1958, by the World Friendship Crusade. The UN made the declaration for this day on April 27, 2011. The essence of this day is same is to appreciate the relation of friendship that is shared among people. So as the world marks the International Day of Friendship, here's wishing everyone a Happy Friendship Day 2020!

