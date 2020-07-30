One of the most loved and celebrated events in India is Friendship Day. People observe the day with their friends with varying celebrations. Friendship 2020 falls in India on August 2. It is a much-awaited occasion and the friendship band is an important element in it. Friends tie friendship bands on the wrists of their friends as a mark of their close bond. These bands come in varying sizes, colours and patterns. One can also get their names engraved on it. Friendship bands are also easy to make at home too. With little stationary things, you can make a friendship band for your friend this Friendship Day. So, here we bring to you DIY videos for the simplest way to make a beautiful band for your friend at the comfort of your home. Also, making something customised for a person will make them feel even more special. Friendship Day 2020 Date in India: Why is First Sunday of August Celebrated as Friendship Day in India? Know History, Significance and Celebrations Around Day of BFFs!

You need some colourful threads, beads with alphabets, some quirky stickers and should know the art of braiding. To customise it you can add more elements like sparkle, straws, hard paper and a lot of colours. And if a lot of elements don't impress you, then go for a simple one by just braiding some threads together. Watch the videos below for some amazing ideas on making friendship bands at home. We promise your friend is going to be super impressed by your DIY skills. Happy Friendship 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Sticker Messages, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, Quotes and SMS to Send on International Friendship Day.

How to Make Friendship Band at Home:

Easy Friendship Bands:

While these are friendship bands which are worn just for a day, you can customise it into a bracelet and use it a year-long like an ornament too. The choice is yours. We wish you a Happy Friendship Day in advance and hope your friend loves the band.

