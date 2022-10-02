Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on October 2. It is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and is one of the three national holidays observed in India. Mahatma Gandhi, also known as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, is known for his contributions to the Indian independence movement. Mahatma Gandhi is also known as Bapu, which means Father in Gujarati. Since he was a non-violent freedom fighter, the United Nations General Assembly on June 15, 2007, announced the adoption of a resolution which declared October 2 to be celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. As you celebrate International Day of Non-Violence and Gandhi Jayanti 2022, here are messages in Hindi that you can share with all your friends and family to wish them on Gandhi Jayanti 2022. Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Speeches in Hindi & English for Students to Participate in School Competitions (Watch Videos).

Mahatma Gandhi was known for his relentless struggles for Independence due to which Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose gave him the title of Father of the Nation. He was a very simple man who undertook long fasts as a means of both introspection and political protests. One of his popular political protests was the Dandi March against the British-imposed salt tax and the calling for the British to quit India in 1942. As you remember Gandhiji on his birth anniversary, here are messages in Hindi that you can share with your loved ones on Gandhi Jayanti 2022. Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes and Greetings: Messages, Images, Quotes, HD Wallpapers and SMS to Celebrate the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Messages in Hindi

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Messages in Hindi (File Image)

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Message in Hindi Reads: Gandhi Jayanti Par Yaad Karein Bapu Ko Jisne Sabko Saath Milkar Rehna Sikhaya, Allah Aur Eshwar Ko Ek Bataya…. Aise Mahapurush Ko Naman. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Messages and Sayings in Hindi

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Message in Hindi Reads: Gandhi Jayanti Ke Shubh Avsar per Yehi Hai Mera Kehna Ki Jeena Hai Toh Bass Gandhi Ji Ke Aadarshon Par Jeena Aur Hamesha Sukh Se Jeena. Gandhi Jayanti Ki Shubhkamnayein.

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye!

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Messages (File Image)

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Message in Hindi Reads: Yaad Rakha Ki Jeevan Mein Sach Aur Mehnat Ka Koi Tod Nahi. Agar Bapu Ke Tum Bhakt Ko Toh Tum Jaisa Koi Aur Nahi. Best Wishes on Gandhi Jayanti.

Warm Wishes on Gandhi Jayanti 2022

Images for Gandhi Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Message in Hindi Reads: Bapu Ke Sapno Ko Fir Se Sajaana Hai Aur Sach Banana Hai. Ek Aisa Bharat Desh Banana Hai Jo Sansaar Par Aur Sabke Dilon Par Raaj Kare. Happy Gandhi Jayanti.

Messages in Hindi for Gandhi Jayanti 2022

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Messages and Sayings in Hindi (File Image)

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Message in Hindi Reads: Duniya Mein Bahut Se Aise Log Hain Jo Gandhi Ki Baaton Ko Manein Ya Naa Manein Par Unko Chahte Bahut Hain. Gandhi Jayanti Ki Badhaiyan!

Gandhi Jayanti 2022 Wishes Send Inspirational Quotes & Images on Mahatma Gandhi Birth Anniversary

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, in a Gujarati Hindu Modh Bania family in Porbandar. His father served as the Dewan (Chief Minister) of the Porbandar state. The stories of Shravana and Harishchandra had a great impact on the Mahatma in his childhood. As he was unable to start a successful law practice in India, he moved to South Africa and lived there for 21 years. After employing non-violent resistance in a campaign for civil rights, he returned to India in 1915. Greetings and wishes to all of you on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 02, 2022 07:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).