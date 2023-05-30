Ganga Dussehra 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, May 30. According to the Hindu calendar, it is observed on the tenth day of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month. Ganga Dussehra is observed with great enthusiasm in states with River Ganga streams like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, Rajasthan and West Bengal. On this day, devotees gather around the Ganga River to perform rituals on the waterway. As you celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2023, we at LatestLY have curated Ganga Dussehra messages, Happy Ganga Dussehra 2023 images, Ganga Dussehra greetings and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day.

It is believed that Ganga plunged to earth on Ganga Dussehra. She came to earth to achieve her goal of freeing the reviled spirits of Bhagirath’s progenitors. Goddess Ganga is believed to be living in the Kamandalu of Lord Brahma before descending to earth. People in India worship River Ganga like any other god. Therefore this is an auspicious day in Hinduism. Here is a collection of a wide range of Happy Ganga Dussehra 2023 greetings, messages, images, quotes and HD wallpapers to share with family and friends.

Ganga Dussehra 2023 Wishes & HD Images

Happy Ganga Dussehra (File Image)

Ganga Dussehra 2023 Wishes & HD Images

Happy Ganga Dussehra (File Image)

Ganga Dussehra 2023 Wishes & HD Images

Happy Ganga Dussehra (File Image)

Ganga Dussehra 2023 Wishes & HD Images

Happy Ganga Dussehra (File Image)

Ganga Dussehra 2023 Wishes & HD Images

Happy Ganga Dussehra (File Image)

Ganga Dussehra indicates an individual’s love and respect towards Maa Ganga. Devotees take a dip in the holy Ganga on this day to get rid of their wrong deeds. Wishing everyone Happy Ganga Dussehra 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2023 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).