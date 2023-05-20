Ganga Dussehra is a Hindu festival celebrating the avatarana (descent) of the Ganges, celebrated by the Hindu communities in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and West Bengal. Ganga Dussehra is also known as Jeth ka Dussehra and Gangavataran in several regions, which means the descent of the Ganga. As per religious texts, it is believed by Hindus that the holy river Ganges descended from heaven to earth on this day. The Gangavataran celebration lasts ten days, including the nine days preceding this holy day. Ganga Dussehra takes place on Dashami (10th day) of the waxing moon (Shukla Paksha) of the Hindu calendar month Jyeshtha, which corresponds to the month of May or June in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Ganga Dussehra 2023 will be celebrated on May 30. The festival celebration lasts ten days, including the nine days preceding this holy day. As we celebrate Ganga Dussehra 2023, here’s all you need to know about Ganga Dussehra 2023 Date, Ganga Dussehra tithi and timings, shubh muhurat and puja vidhi and more. Mahesh Navami 2023 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi of Festival.

Ganga Dussehra 2023 Date

Ganga Dussehra 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 30

Ganga Dussehra Shubh Muhurat

The Dashami Tithi begins at 11:49 AM on May 29, 2023, and will end at 01:07 PM on May 30, 2023. Gayatri Jayanti 2023 Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi of the Auspicious Day.

Ganga Dussehra Puja Vidhi

On Ganga Dussehra, devotees worship Goddess Ganga and take a holy dip in the river. It is believed that taking a bath in the Ganges and offering charity on the day of Ganga Dussehra is considered highly auspicious. It is believed that if devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges on Ganga Dussehra Day, they can get rid of all their sins. Ganga Dussehra is dedicated to Goddess Ganga and is commemorated as the day when Ganga descended to the Earth to accomplish her mission to help the cursed souls of Bhagiratha's ancestors. Before coming to the Earth, Goddess Ganga is believed to have resided in Kamandal of Lord Brahma.

Haridwar, Varanasi, Garhmukteshwar, Rishikesh, Allahabad, and Patna are the main locations of the celebrations, where devotees gather at the banks of the Ganges and perform aartis. On Ganga Dussehra day, thousands of devotees do Ganga Snan and participate in Ganga Aarti at Dasaswamedh Ghat.

