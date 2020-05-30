Ganga Dussehra 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Photos, Greetings and SMS to Send on Auspicious Day of Gangavataran

Ganga Dussehra Wishes and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Ganga Dussehra 2020, an auspicious day celebrates the ascent of river Ganga on the earth will be celebrated on June 1 this year. It is a holy day on which devotees gather on the banks of river Ganga and take a dip into its holy waters. It is said that after deep meditation by Rishi Bhagirath river Ganga, also referred to as Ganga Maa appeared on the earth with the help of Lord Shiva. This time due to the pandemic people won't be able to visit the Ganga and perform the regular rituals but you can always hare their greetings and messages online. Ahead of Ganga Dussehra 2020, we have got a collection of Ganga Dussehra images, wishes, messages, greetings all for free download. You can share them with everyone on social media.

River Ganga is considered to be the national river of the nation. Irrespective of any occasion, whenever people visit the Ganga ghats, they take a dip into the holy waters. It is said to help clean all sins of a person. There are numerous other beliefs about the benefits of Gangajal. Usually, on Ganga Dussehra there is a puja held at the ghats. This time, however, people will have to do with greetings and messages and convey their wishes online. Don't worry, as we have got it all for you. Ganga Dussehra 2020: Benefits of Ganga Jal That Can Bring in Good Luck! From Ganga Mantra to Puja Vidhi, 4 Ways This Auspicious Festival Will Fill Your Life With Positivity.

Message Reads: Aap Sabhi Ko Ganga Dussehra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen

Message Reads: Ganga Dussehra Ke Iss Pawan Parv Pa Aap Aur Aapke Parivaar Par Ganga Maiya Ki Aseem Kripa Bani Rahe. Ganga Dussehra Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayen!

Message Reads: Har Din Aapke Jeewan Mein Le Aaye Sukh, Shanti Aur Samadhan Shraddha Ka Roop, Ganga Maiya Ko Aaj Tahe Dil Se Pranaam. Happy Ganga Dussehra 2020

Message Reads: “O Ganga! You Immediately Destroy All Sins and Miseries. You Bestow the Ultimate Happiness and the Supreme Liberation, for You Are the Ultimate Shelter.” Happy Ganga Dussehra 2020

Message Reads: Before the Golden Sun Rises, Let Me Decorate Each of the Rays With Success and Happiness to You and Your Family. Happy Ganga Dussehra.

Message Reads: Sukh Aur Dukh Jeevan K Rang Hai. Sab Sahi Hai, Agar Shraddha Sang Hai. Ganga Maa K Dhyan Mein Malang Hai, Subh Ganga Duseehra Kehna Ka Yeh Naya Dhang Hai.

We hope the above messages, images and greetings lauding praises of Maa Ganga help you to communicate your wishes for the day. Pray at home for peace and safety of everyone. Wishing you all Happy Ganga Dussehra 2020!