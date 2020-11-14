It is the festive time in India. Every corner of the house is light with diyas and colourful lights. Soon after the festival of Diwali, devotees prepare themselves for Govardhan Puja, which usually falls on the next day. Govardhan Puja 2020, also called Annakut is on November 15, and the observation is dedicated to Shri Krishna and the popular mythical story of him saving the villagers in Vrindavan from torrential rains. Many auspicious rituals and traditions are followed on this day, and people worship him with utmost devotion to seeking his blessing. To celebrate the auspicious occasion, we bring you Govardhan Puja 2020 wishes in Hindi. These Annakut messages and SMS templates are perfect for the festival to send across through Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms. In addition, we also bring you the direct link of WhatsApp stickers for you to download and celebrate the festival.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated in honour of the popular belief in Bhagavata Puran, when Shri Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to provide the villagers of Vrindavan shelter from torrential rains. The incident is seen to represent how God will protect all the devotees from any form of destruction. One of the most important rituals of the festival includes devotees offering a mountain of food, to metaphorically represent the Govardhan Hill, to God as a ritual remembrance and to renew their faith in taking refuge in God. Let us check out Govardhan Puja 2020 wishes in Hindi, Annakut messages and Shri Krishna HD images to celebrate the festival.

Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Krishan Ki Sharan Mein Aakar

Bhakt Nayaa Jeevan Paate Hai

Isliye Govardhan Puja Ka Din

Ham Sacche Man Se Manaate Hai

Govardhan Puja Ki Shubhkaamnaayein.

Govardhan Puja 2020 Wishes Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bansi Ki Dhun Par

Sabke Dukh Wo Harta Hai.

Aaj Bhi Apna Kanhaiyya

Kayi Chamatkaar Karta Hai

Govardhan Puja Ki Shubhkaamnaayein.

Govardhan Puja 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Govardhan Puja Ke Iss Pavan Avsar Par

Aapko Aur Aapke Parivaar Ko Dheron Shubhkaamnaayein.

Govardhan Puja 2020 Messages in Hindi (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Govardhan Puja.

Chandan Ki Khusbu,

Resham Ka Haar,

Dhoop Ki Shugandh,

Diyo Ki Fhuhaar,

Dil Ki Ummidein

Apno Ka Pyar

Mangalmay Ho Aapke Liye

Govardhan Puja Ka Tyohar.

Govardhan Puja 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Har Khushi Aapke Dwaar Aaye

Jo Aap Mange, Usse Adhik Paaye

Govardhan Puja Mein Krishna Gun Aaye

Aur Ye Tyohaar, Khushi Se Manaye.

Happy Govardhan Puja.

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

To celebrate Govardhan Puja 2020, WhatsApp has introduced different stickers and images that are perfect for the festival. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers. We hope that the above wishes and messages in Hindi will be useful to you while sending greetings on Govardhan Puja 2020.

