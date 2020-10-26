Halloween also known as All Hallows' Eve is celebrated by people across countries. While this year the celebrations have been curtailed due to COVID-19, you can still celebrate it virtually. As Halloween 2020 approaches, we bring to you scary and funny GIFs and HD Images to send on the occasion. It also includes frightening skeleton images, GIF videos, greetings, scary pumpkin GIFs which you can share with your friends. While you and your gang may not be able to party this time, you can celebrate the day by sending hilarious Halloween GIFs. Halloween 2020 Mehndi Designs: Quirky Spiderweb Henna Tattoo And Scary Pumpkin Mehendi Design HD Images to Apply on Your Palms (Watch Videos)

It will be observed on October 31 this year with scary parties and get-together. The tradition originated as an ancient Celtic festival of Samhain during which people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. Later it became a tradition in modern culture too, where people would wear scary costumes and make-up to celebrate the occasion. Halloween Party 2020 Food Ideas: From Snacks, Cocktails to Desserts, Interesting Recipes to Add The Spooky Flavour on Your Menu (Watch Videos)

Ultimate Scary Pumpkin GIF!

The ultimate glowing pumpkin to send as Halloween GIF.

Red Skeleton GIF!

Here's a red skeleton GIF to share with those missing partying on the observance.

The Funny And Scary GIF!

This is for your gang who goes out to party on Halloween every year.

The Party Ghost!

Say Happy Halloween with this adorable ghost GIF!

For the Halloween Makeup Queen!

To the ones missing dressing up in scary avatar to Halloween parties, here's the perfect GIF.

Dancing Skeleton

You can share this GIF with that friend of yours who finds everything funny

Some Real Scary Stuff!

And then comes the real scary stuff for the season.

We are sure these scary GIFs are enough to tickle the funny bone and at the same time celebrate the occasion on a lighter note. Happy Halloween everyone! We hope you have a safe one this time.

