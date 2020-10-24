Halloween 2020 is a week away and how are your preparations going? Have you decided upon the costumes you will be wearing to spook everyone out? And how is the Halloween home decor coming along? If you are going to be hosting small family get togethers and parties with close friends, then what to cook is going to be a major question. Halloween special food means it cannot be your regular snacks and cookies, you need to add the spookiness to it all. So ahead of Halloween 2020, we bring you interesting Halloween food recipes that will add the scare to your dinner table. We clearly mean it by the looks and not the taste. From snacks, cocktails to desserts, these delicious food items may take some time to prepare but they will definite add the fun to your celebrations. Halloween 2020 Face Masks: From Scary Pumpkin Lantern Designs to Witches on Broom, Check Out Masks For The Spooky Season.

This year, trick and treat has to be done with safety precautions. The Halloween 2020 get-togethers may not look the same like previous years but you can enjoy the vibe by preparing scary-looking food items. And we are here to give you just the ideas for it. We give you easy video tutorials for some interesting Halloween recipes.

Bloody Mary Cocktail

It may be a cliche but it suits the need for Halloween. Made with vodka, tomato juice, and other spices and flavorings, Bloody Mary will give everyone a refreshing start to the celebrations ahead.

Watch Bloody Mary Cocktail Recipe:

Pizza Skulls

The stuffed Pizza skulls make for a good snack. Who doesn't love pizza? These are just the same toppings wrapped in a skull covering. If you have a good mould this is very easy to make and a delicious option to the party menu.

Pizza Skulls Recipe Video:

Pumpkin Devilled Eggs

If you love the version of devilled eggs then mixing it with pumpkin in the fall season is a nice treat for Halloween. They can be definitely easier to make than carving Jack-O'-Lanterns.

See How to Make Pumpkin Devilled Eggs:

Ghost Cookies

These are not spooky but cute additions to the Halloween menu. Like your regular cookies but the ones just shaped in white flying ghosts. If you love baking, then this is an easy way to add the spookiness and enjoy it for Halloween.

Ghost Cookies Recipe:

Brain Cake

This dessert is a perfect finisher to your Halloween spread. It looks scary and can gross out a few, but isn't that the spirit of this celebration? A yummy cake with a spooky look and all you need is some good food colouring.

Watch Brain Cake Recipe Video:

These are just of the recipes that we have listed down for the festive day. Check them out and see the list of ingredients that you will need to make all of us, or atleast some of these. Happy Spooky Cooking this Halloween!

