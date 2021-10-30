Happy Halloween 2021! Today is October 31st aka Halloween night! Halloween is the spookiest day of the year when people indulge in trick-o'treating, dressing up in scary costumes as well as amazing parties. While this year the day will not be celebrated in the traditional way, but most people will still be seen carving pumpkins at home or hosting online Halloween parties to double the fun of this weekend. But even if you can't be with your friends on this spooky day in a costume, you can surely send Halloween greetings to your loved ones. You can definitely make the night of October 31 a little more special by sharing Happy Halloween wishes, Halloween Night 2021 greetings, spooky Halloween Greetings plus HD Images through WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media. Halloween 2021 Date & Significance: Know History, Legends and Celebrations Related to All Hallows’ Eve.

With the help of some messages, wishes, quotes, GIFs to wish you a happy Halloween night, you can definitely celebrate Halloween this year in the most special way. However, what about making your wishes funnier this year than spooky? Or shall we share some of the best combinations of both worlds? Well, whichever way you choose, we have your back with some of the best Halloween wishes, greetings, HD images, Telegram photos and GIFs. Halloween 2021 Ghost Stories: Two Sentence Horror Stories That Will Scare the Bejesus Out of You! Dare To Read.

On this day you can easily get away with doing a little bit of prank on social media! But looks like that won't be enough to share the best wishes on this special day as you celebrate the October 31st with your loved ones with some of the best greetings and wishes on this day. We have for you some of the best Halloween 2021 Stories, Happy Halloween 2021 Photos, Happy Halloween 2021 Greetings, Jack-O’-Lantern Pics, Jack-O’-Lantern history, Spooky Halloween 2021 Telegram Pics, Spooky Halloween 2021 Quotes. Halloween 2021 Costume Ideas: Some Bollywood Characters That You Can Seek Inspiration From This Year.

Funny Halloween Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Spooks, Treats, and Yummy Eats. Wishing You the Best Halloween Ever!

Funny Halloween Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Spook-Tacular, Boo-Tiful, Wooo-Nderful, and Fang-Tastic Halloween!

Funny Halloween Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hold Onto Your Broomstick – Halloween Is Almost Here!

Funny Halloween Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Halloween, You Handsome Devil!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Halloween 2021!

Funny Halloween Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Trick or Treat, Smell My Feet, Hope Your Halloween Is Spooky Sweet!

The original word for Halloween comes from Hallows ’Eve. It means the night of remembrance of the saints. Therefore, in Western countries, it is celebrated on October 31. Prayers are said in the church on November 1st. So the celebration continues till November 2. Halloween, meanwhile, is the coldest day of the summer season. Many believe that on this day, dead spirits come to visit people on earth.

