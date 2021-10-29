The festival of Halloween is just around the corner and while it doesn't hold much prominence in the east, it's widely celebrated in the west. You need to dress up in different avatars and kids often go trick or treating during this day. While some people prefer dressing up in superhero attires, others choose a movie character that they are comfortable with. It could be Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany's or Johnny Depp from Pirates of the Caribbean, movie avatars have always been the right choice to play dress up. Halloween 2021 Date & Significance: Know History, Legends and Celebrations Related to All Hallows’ Eve.

While these are examples of Hollywood, Bollywood too had its own list of beloved characters. Indians staying abroad who want to reminisce some of their favourite cine avatars and flaunt love for B-town can certainly pick one of these characters to dress up and enjoy Halloween. The characters can vary from Amrish Puri as Mogambo in Mr India to Amjad Khan's Gabbar from Sholay. These iconic avatars will forever remain fresh in our minds and dressing up like them will never be termed as 'old fashioned'. To check out some other noteworthy characters, keep scrolling below. Halloween 2021 Decorations: From Jack-o'-Lantern to Spider Web, Spooky Decor Ideas for a Haunted Night!

Dressed as Queen Padmavati from Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone from Padmaavat (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dressed as the Iconic Shahenshah

Amitabh Bachchan from Shahenshah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Maybe a Naagin!

Sridevi from Nagina (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Or in The Very Famous 'Orange Saree'

Mumtaz from Brahmachari (Photo Credits: Instagram)

How About Mogambo?

Amrish Puri in Mr India (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dress Up as Iconic Madhubala from Mughal-E-Azam (Even Sonam Kapoor did It)!

Madhubala in Mughal-E-Azam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Varun Dhawan or Govinda, You Decide But a Coolie Costume Sounds like a Decent Idea

Govinda from Coolie No 1 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

We hope you have a blast while dressing up as these characters on this special day. Here's sending our readers some happy Halloween greetings in advance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 29, 2021 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).