Touted to be the year's spookiest (and most fun) night, Halloween 2021 is knocking at our doors. The festival is so much fun to celebrate, from trick-or-treating to carving pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns to attending fun Halloween costume parties. But how about getting you guys a little spooked out, sticking to the theme of the celebration. Do you believe in ghosts? Something supernatural? Do you think yourself to be a daring braveheart, or can you easily get scared hearing your name in the thin air? Here's a list of two-sentence horror stories. Yes, just two lines can scare the living daylights out of you. WARNING: If you are someone who gets easily scared, proceed no further. Or, at least, do not read these ghost stories at night. Halloween 2021: Fun Drinks To Make Your Friends Tipsy at Your Halloween Party.

Happy Halloween (File Image)

The grinning face stared at me from the darkness beyond my bedroom window. I live on the 14th floor.

Happy Halloween (File Image)

There was a picture in my phone of me sleeping. I live alone.

Happy Halloween (File Image)

Working the night shift alone tonight. There is a face in the cellar staring at the security camera.

Happy Halloween (File Image)

My daughter won’t stop crying and screaming in the middle of the night. I visit her grave and ask her to stop, but it doesn’t help.

Happy Halloween (File Image)

You start to drift off into a comfortable sleep when you hear your name being whispered. You live alone.

Happy Halloween (File Image)

You’re laying in bed and with your feet dangling out of the covers. You feel a hand grab your feet.

Happy Halloween (File Image)

My wife woke me up last night to tell me there was an intruder in our house. She was murdered by an intruder 2 years ago.

Happy Halloween (File Image)

The officer finally got back to me. The call was coming from inside the house.

I woke up to hear knocking on glass. At first, I thought it was the window until I heard it come from the mirror again.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)