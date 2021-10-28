The spooky season is here. As trees turn orange and the air gets chilly, the mood is set to enjoy some scary movies, put on your most innovative costumes and celebrate Halloween or All Hallows’ Eve - the festival traditionally dedicated to celebrating and remembering the dead. Commemorated on October 31 every year, the celebration of Halloween has evolved from being a religious observance to a fun and festive celebration that is loved by anyone who loves spooky scary things. Halloween 2021 is all set to be celebrated on October 31. As we prepare to celebrate this day, here is everything you need to know about this observance, how to celebrate Halloween 2021 and easy DIY costume ideas for this day. Halloween 2021 Ghost Stories: Two Sentence Horror Stories That Will Scare the Bejesus Out of You! Dare To Read.

When is Halloween 2021?

Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year. It was traditionally known as the event of the Western Christian feast of All Hallow's Day or All Saints' Day. This holiday was traditionally dedicated to remembering the dead. However, over the years people turned this commemoration into a means of celebrating their love for all things horror.

How is Halloween Celebrated

Halloween celebration is prevalent in the United States. People decorate their homes, dress up in their favourite costumes and give away candy to kids while enjoying some much-needed time with their neighbours. Also known as Trick Or Treating, this ritual meant the person at the door would either get to see a trick you do or a treat you have to give. The celebration helped several neighbourhoods to gel with one another and continues to be an enjoyable celebration. Halloween celebrations have been more secular and do not hold any religious references in the past several decades.

Halloween 2021 Wishes, Messages, Images and Quotes To Celebrate Spookiest Holiday of the Year

Since October is also known as Pumpkin season in several parts of the country, people in the United States also make it a point to carve pumpkins together with their family and have a jolly good time. These pumpkin carvings are then converted to jack-o-lanterns on the day of Halloween. This trend of celebrating Halloween has since spread to various other parts of the world as well. People organise everything from Halloween-themed parties to horror nights etc. Binge-watching movies with your friends throwing Halloween parties are all fun and integral parts of this celebration.

