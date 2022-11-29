Hanukkah is the Jewish festival that is celebrated around the time of Christmas and celebrates the recovery of Jerusalem and the subsequent rededication of the Second Temple at the beginning of the Maccabean revolt against the Seleucid Empire in the 2nd century BCE. Spread across eight days and eight nights, Hanukkah 2022 will begin on December 18 and go on till December 26. From lighting candles on each night of Hanukkah in the Menorah to eating oil-based foods, such as latkes and sufganiyot, and dairy foods, there are various rituals associated with the celebration of Hanukkah. As we prepare to celebrate Hanukkah 2022, here is everything you need to know about this festival, how to celebrate Hanukkah and more. Hanukkah 2022 Decoration Ideas: From Menorah to LED Lights, Get Amazing Ideas To Light Up Your House for the Festival.

When is Hanukkah 2022?

Hanukkah 2022 will be observed from December 18 to December 26. This annual Jewish festival begins on the 25th day of Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar, which may occur at any time from late November to late December in the Gregorian calendar. The festival is usually close to Christmas celebrations by Christians across the world. Facts About Hanukkah Foods Eaten During The Eight-Day Festival.

Significance of Hanukkah

Hanukkah marks the ​​time when the Maccabees successfully revolted against Antiochus IV Epiphanes. According to the Talmud, a later text, the Temple was purified and the wicks of the menorah miraculously burned for eight days, even though there was only enough sacred oil for one day's lighting. This is why the lighting of the candle, which is known as Shammash on each of the eight nights of Hanukkah is essential. It is interesting to note that while the religious significance of the celebration of Hanukkah is said to be considerably low, the cultural reference to this festival has increased considerably in recent times. This is due to the fact that Hanukkah celebrations are often aligned with Christmas celebrations.

However, the menorah lighting is the most important part of the Hanukkah celebration and many counties have also been participating in public menorah lighting events to spread festive cheer. In addition to this, people also sing Hanukkah songs, play the game of dreidel and indulge in special fried delicacies to celebrate this festival. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Hanukkah 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2022 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).