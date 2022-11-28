Hanukkah is a Jewish festival that commemorates the recovery of Jerusalem. It is a festival celebrated for eight nights and days and is observed by lighting the candles of a candelabrum with nine branches, commonly called a menorah or Hanukkah. Hanukkah starts on the 25th day of Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar, which according to the Gregorian calendar falls in late November or December. Hanukkah 2022 will be observed from Sunday, December 18 to Monday, December 26. The Hanukkah decorations generally include blue and white colours. As you observed Hanukkah 2022, we at LatestLY have a few decoration ideas for the eight-day festival. 'What Do the 8 Candles of Hanukkah Mean?' To 'What Do the 7 Candles on the Menorah Mean?' Mostly Asked Questions About the Jewish Festival Answered

Menorah

A menorah is a must for your Hanukkah décor. You can use an art piece or a simple wooden menorah to match your personal style. You can also use an electric menorah for the Hanukkah decorations.

Drip Tray

As you put up a menorah, the floor might get messy due to the dripping of the wax and cleaning it regularly for eight days may get troublesome. To avoid the mess, you can buy a festive drop tray that would solve the purpose and work as a decorative item as well.

Gelt

Gelt not just solves the decorative purpose but is also loved for eating. You can place a bowl of shiny, golden-wrapped chocolate coins that work as a lovely piece of decoration for Hanukkah. Facts About Hanukkah Foods Eaten During The Eight-Day Festival.

Festive Candles

A menorah is an important part of Hanukkah. But you can also add more to the decorations by using some beautiful festival candles.

LED Lights

To brighten up your house for the festive season, you may use white and blue LED lights that will give an elegant look to your house.

Whether you celebrate on your own or with your family, decorations are a fun and important part of the festival. Always start your preparations beforehand to deal with shopping hustles on time. Wishing everyone a Happy Hanukkah 2022!

