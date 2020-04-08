Hanuman Jayanti 2020: 7 Interesting Facts About Pawanputra Hanuman That You Should Know on the Special Occasion

Monkey God Hanuman (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Lord Hanuman, popularly known as Pawanputra Hanuman, is one of the more revered deities by the Hindu community. Hanuman is famous for ardent devotion for Lord Ram and an epitome of love, compassion and strength. He has been one of the central figures of Hindu epic, Ramayana. Lord Hanuman is one of widely worshiped Gods by the Hindus. Devotees of Hanuman fast on Tuesdays to the worship the Lord. Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu religious festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman. This festival is celebrated on different days in different parts of India.

In most states of India, the festival is observed either in Chaitra (usually on the day of Chaitra Pournimaa) or in Vaishakha, while in a few states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it is celebrated in Dhanu (called Margazhi in Tamil). On this auspicious day, devotees of Lord Hanuman celebrate him and seek his protection and blessings. Hanuman is the symbol of strength and energy. Here are some interesting facts about the Hindu diety.

Lord Hanuman was an incarnation of Lord Shiva. He is considered to be an exemplification of strength, devotion, and energy. Hanuman is said to be able to assume any form at will, wield the gada (including many celestial weapons), move mountains, dart through the air, seize the clouds. The deity once applied sindoor all over his body for Lord Rama’s long life: As Hanuman was an ardent devotee of Lord Ram, he applied the sindoor on his body after he saw Sita put sindoor on her forehead for Ram’s long life. The name, 'Hanuman' actually means 'disfigured jaw' in Sanskrit. In Sanskrit, 'Hanu' means 'Jaw' and 'Man' means 'Disfigured'. It so happened that Hanumana flew to the sun thinking that it’s a fruit. Angered by his behaviour, Lord Indra threw Hanuman back to the Earth after which he had a disfigured jaw. Although he was a Brahmachari, Hanuman had a son – Makardhwaja, who was born to a mighty fish. This happened Hanuman after burning the entire Lanka with his tail dipped it in the sea to cool off his body. It is said that his sweat was swallowed by the fish after which the fish gave birth to Makardhwaja. The Gods blessed Hanuman. Brahma gave Hanuman a boon that nobody will be able to kill him with any weapon in war. Hanuman obtained the boons of longevity, scriptural wisdom and ability to cross the ocean from Lord Shiva. Lord Hanuman has 108 names in the Sanskrit Language. Read all 108 names of Pawanputra Hanuman Here.

Lord Hanuman is worshipped as a deity with the ability to attain victory against evil and provide protection. Hanuman is the son of Anjani and Kesari and is also son of the wind-god Pawan. Hanuman is often called the son of the deity Vayu (Wind God). He is also mentioned in several other texts, such as the Mahabharata and the various Puranas.