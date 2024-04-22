Hanuman Jayanti is an auspicious festival celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. The day holds great importance for devotees of Lord Hanuman, who is also known as Pawanputra or Sankatmochan. Lord Hanuman is revered for his devotion, strength, and loyalty. Hanuman Jayanti Day falls on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which typically occurs in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar. This year, Hanuman Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2024. Hanuman is known for his devotion to Lord Ram and is a symbol of strength. As Hanuman Jayanti 2024 nears, here are some common dos and don'ts associated with the auspicious day. Hanuman Jayanti 2024 Date: Know Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Celebrations and Significance of the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

Dos

On this day, devotees should wake up early in the morning, take a bath, and offer prayers to Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram at temples or at home. They should light incense, offer flowers, and recite Hanuman Chalisa or other prayers dedicated to him. Some devotees observe fasting on Hanuman Jayanti as a form of devotion. They may abstain from consuming grains, non-vegetarian food, and certain other items throughout the day. Perform acts of charity like donating food, clothing, or money to the needy or participating in community service activities. During the day, chant Hanuman mantras, such as the Hanuman Chalisa. Listen to or recite sacred texts such as the Ramayana, which narrates the stories of Lord Rama and his devotees, including Hanuman. Devotees should perform Lord Hanuman’s aarti using ghee or a jasmine lamp to receive his blessings. They can also offer chola (saffron scarf) along with vermillion and jasmine oil. After the puja rituals, devotees can offer the deity a prasad, which may include boondi and besan laddoos as they are Lord Hanuman’s favourite sweets.

Don’ts

Do not forget to worship Lord Ram on Hanuman Jayanti. Lord Hanuman was an ardent follower of Lord Ram. If you are observing a fast on Hanuman Jayanti, do not add salt to your food. Do not disturb or ill-treat the monkeys on this day. Cultivate positive thoughts and refrain from engaging in negative behaviours that may harm others. Hanuman Jayanti Wishes & Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Auspicious Hindu Festival.

The dedication and devotion of Lord Hanuman to Lord Ram are legendary. Hanuman Jayanti serves as a reminder of the power of unwavering devotion and selfless service. He is considered an embodiment of strength, courage, and selfless service. Devotees strive to inculcate Hanuman's qualities of courage, humility, devotion, and selflessness in their lives.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2024 01:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).