Hanuman Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Hanuman. The festive event of Hanuman Jayanti falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which typically occurs in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar. Hanuman Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on April 23, i.e., Tuesday. Hanuman, also known as Vanara God or Anjaneya, was Lord Rama and Sita's ardent devotee. Hanuman is widely known for his devotion and is revered as a symbol of strength. He is considered to be the epitome of devotion, selflessness, and service. Happy Hanuman Jayanti Greetings, Wishes, WhatsApp Messages and Images to Share With Loved Ones.

In most northern states of India, the festival is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu month of Chaitra. In Karnataka, Hanuman Jayanti is observed on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi, during the Margashirsha month or in Vaishakha.

In a few states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, it is celebrated during the month of Dhanu (called Margali in Tamil). Hanuman Jayanti is observed on Pana Sankranti in the eastern state of Odisha, which coincides with the Odia New Year. Hanuman Jayanti Greetings, HD Images and Quotes: Wishes, WhatsApp Stickers, Wallpapers and SMS To Celebrate Lord Hanuman's Birthday.

What is the Date of Hanuman Jayanti 2024?

Hanuman Jayanti 2024 will be celebrated on April 23, i.e., Tuesday.

What are the Timings of Hanuman Jayanti 2024?

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 03.25 am on April 23 and end at 05.18 am on April 24.

What are the Rituals of Hanuman Jayanti?

On this auspicious day, devotees wake up early, bathe, and visit Hanuman temples to offer prayers and seek blessings. Special rituals and ceremonies are performed, including the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa (a hymn dedicated to Lord Hanuman), bhajans (devotional songs), and reading of scriptures related to Hanuman.

What is the Significance of Hanuman Jayanti?

Hanuman is worshipped as a deity who can gain victory over evil and provide protection. He is worshipped as a deity who can gain victory over evil and provide protection. On the day of Hanuman Jayanti, devotees celebrate him and seek his protection and blessings by visiting temples. Devotees also read Hindu texts like the Hanuman Chalisa and Ramayana on this day, visit temples, and apply a vermillion from Hanuman's murti to their foreheads.

According to legend, when Hanuman found Sita applying sinduram to her forehead, he enquired about this custom. She replied that doing so would ensure a long life for her husband, Rama. Hanuman then smeared his entire body with vermillion, thus ensuring Rama's immortality.

